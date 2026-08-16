Shakeel ton leads Pakistan to tour match win

Pakistan 238 (Shafique 61, Bashir 4-76) and 264 for 3 (Shakeel 100*, Imam-ul-Haq 88) beat Professional County Club Select XI 305 (Zaib 65, Fisher 62*, Falconer 59, Haines 51) and 194 (Falconer 56, Usman 5-42) by seven wickets

Saud Shakeel hit an unbeaten century as Pakistan beat the PCC Select XI by seven wickets in their warm-up match before the first Test at Headingley on Wednesday.

The tourists were set 262 to win after the PCC were dismissed for 194 in their second innings. Ali Usman took 5 for 42, while Caleb Falconer was their highest scorer with 56.

Despite the early loss of Azan Awais, Pakistan cruised home, with Shakeel hitting exactly 100 not out, after Imam-ul-Haq retired on 80.

Before the start of play it was announced that three players; Emilio Gay, Matt Fisher and James Sales were released from the PCC squad, with Ralphie Albert drafted in for the final day.

Pakistan took three wickets in the first 16 deliveries: Saif Zaib was out to the fifth ball of the morning without adding to his overnight score of 24, edging Ubaid Shah to Salman Ali Agha at second slip.

Usman bowled Falconer in the next over and Shah had Luc Benkenstein caught by Awais at cover for 6, six balls later. Charlie Tear countered, hitting Usman back over his head for six, but soon went for 17, flicking Usman to Awais Zafar at mid-off.

At the start of his next over Usman had Noah Thain lbw for 11, leaving Manny Lumsden to face a hat-trick ball. He survived that, but Albert didn't survive the over, caught for a duck by Awais at silly point. Lumsden had some fun, hitting 24 from 19, before he was lbw trying to reverse Usman, setting up a run chase.

Nathan Gilchrist struck at the end of the fifth over, sending Awais' off stump flying for one, but after moving cautiously 19 for 1 at lunch, Pakistan started showing some intent, with Shakeel hitting consecutive sixes off Albert.

Imam-ul-Haq had looked impressive before making way for Salman Ali Agha, but he only made 6 before he cut Lumsden to Benkenstein.

Shakeel however, played with some panache, hitting three successive fours of Gilchrist. The target was down to 50 when Muhammad Rizwan hooked Josh Hull to Gilchrist at fine leg, but Awais Zafar quickly dispelled any fears of a collapse, blasting Benkenstein for six on his way to 30 not out.