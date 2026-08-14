Gay warms up for first Pakistan Test with pair in tour game

Professional County Club Select XI 305 and 128 for 3 (Falconer 52*) lead Pakistan 238 (Shafique 61, Bashir 4-76) by 195 runs

Emilio Gay warmed up for England's Test series against Pakistan with a pair in the tour game in Beckenham, edging behind for a seven-ball duck in the second innings after he was caught at second slip in the first.

But the tourists have problems of their own, after Babar Azam emerged as a doubt for the first Test , retiring hurt following a blow to the hand which has ruled him out the rest of this tour match.

The Pakistan captain was struck on the right hand by a delivery from Manny Lumsden and had to retire. In his absence Pakistan made 238, a first-innings deficit of 67. Abdullah Shafique was the top scorer with 61.

It was a contrasting day for England's Test players: Gay made his second duck of the match but Shoaib Bashir took 4 for 76 as the PCC XI reached 128 for 3 at stumps. Middlesex's Caleb Falconer was the highest scorer with 52 not out.

Pakistan began day two on 44 without loss and Azan Awais added just one to his overnight score when he was caught behind off the other England player in the squad for the first Test at Headingley, Matt Fisher, for 15. Scoring was painfully slow until Shafique hit Bashir for six in the 24th over.

Bashir, however, then had Imam-ul-Haq caught behind for 37, before Babar was then forced from the field. His cry of pain was audible from the pavilion, having been hit on the same part of his hand that he had previously injured in the second Test against West Indies.

Shoaib Bashir took four wickets • Gareth Copley/Getty Images

It was 119 for 2 at lunch, after which Shafique completed his half-century before retiring not out on 54. Bashir then got Salman Ali Agha for 14, caught at short leg by Falconer and in the next over Lumsden had Saud Shakeel caught by Saif Zaib at midwicket.

Awais Zafar went for a duck, skying Lumsden to Noah Thain at backward point and Bashir then had Aamer Jamal caught by Falconer for 8, the batter standing his ground with his hand on his hip for several seconds after umpire Ant Harris raised his finger.

When Zaib bowled Muhammad Rizwan for 22, Shafique was permitted to return, leaving Pakistan on 222 for 7 at tea, but he skied Zaib to Josh Hull in the third over of the evening session and the innings concluded when Bashir had Muhammad Ghazi Ghori caught at short fine leg by Zaib.

Gay collected his second duck of the match when Mohammad Ali had him caught behind by Rizwan and Tom Haines left a straight one to Sajid Khan and was bowled for 12.

Khan then caused some amusement by gesturing for a review when he had an appeal for lbw against James Rew, with the technology not available at Beckenham.