Robinson, Tongue share ten as England dominate opening day

England 112 for 2 (Root 37*) trail Pakistan 171 (Shafique 61, Tongue 5-46, Robinson 5-51) by 59 runs

Ollie Robinson lit up an overcast Headingley morning for England , his fifth Test five-wicket haul making light work of a fragile Pakistan. He was joined by Josh Tongue , who wiped out most of Pakistan's lower half, securing his fourth.

In a relentlessly repeating pattern, Pakistan followed up a promising partnership with a destructive collapse, losing their last 8 for 74 as England wrapped up the innings for 171. A 91-run stand between Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq offered the only resistance of substance, just for England to undo that hard work in short order. They appeared on track to wipe out Pakistan's first-innings lead with similar efficiency, finishing the day just 59 behind with eight wickets still in hand.

With the sun playing hide and seek with the clouds, it was a tricky toss to win for England's returning captain Joe Root , but one where he sensed the conditions offered his bowlers the opportunity to get at Pakistan's vulnerable batting order. That faith paid off instantly, when Robinson nipped the first ball back in to Azan Awais dead in front of off stump.

Pakistan receded into their shell, emboldening Robinson to bowl fuller. He went across the stumps to Shan Masood in his third over, and found success with his first delivery, a nip-backer that was going on to hit the middle of middle.

Robinson pinned Shan Masood lbw • Stu Forster/Getty Images

Pakistan needed a respite from England's electric start, and they got it in the form of Yorkshire's weather. Just short of an hour into the day, a dark cloud hovering menacingly over the ground made good on its threat, the ensuring downpour forcing an early lunch and a two-hour delay.

The break helped Pakistan settle, and disrupted England in equal measure. Jofra Archer did not threaten the stumps in quite the same way Robinson had, and England continued to go full. Shafique and Imam, natural front-foot players, were disciplined and opportunistic in equal measure, driving down the ground and picking up boundaries with regularity.

With the run rate picking up - Pakistan scored at nearly 4.5 since the interruption during that stand - conditions suddenly looked good for batting. A pair of boundaries off a wayward Archer brought up the 50-partnership, and Tongue's errant start saw Shafique help himself to a couple more.

Pakistan have, however, struggled to press home such advantages in the past, and with the hundred-run stand approaching, Imam gave up his wicket with unforgiveable - if characteristic - softness. He pushed at a harmless delivery well outside off from Tongue with limited footwork, edging it at perfect catching height for second slip.

Saud Shakeel would have survived if he had reviewed within 15 seconds • Philip Brown/Getty Images

England smelled blood, and with Robinson settling into a long spell, Saud Shakeel, whose record outside Asia remains a point of concern, was firmly within his sights. In his sixth over, he tailed one in sharply to Saud, who was struck on the knee roll as he moved across. After an interminably long period mulling it over, umpire Allahuddien Paleker raised his finger. Pakistan were slow to review, and Chris Gaffaney told Shakeel he'd run out of time. To add insult to injury, ball-tracking projected the ball would have cleared leg stump.

All of England's inconsistency seemed to evaporate with the late afternoon sunshine, and Pakistan's customary collapse was suddenly in full swing. In the seventh over of the spell, Robinson had Jamie Smith up at the stumps, pinning Shafique to his crease as he found just enough nibble to pierce the bat-pad gap.

Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan average nearly 40 together at the crease, the highest for any specific combination in this side. They also represented Pakistan's last realistic hope of a competitive first-innings score, and briefly found a way to keep England at bay. It was without conviction though. Rizwan top-edging a slog-sweep second ball perhaps summed that up best, and though they hung around to bring up the 150, England prowled as they moved in for the kill.

Tongue had sprayed the ball about, but found an unplayable one, jagging back to crash into off stump at 91mph. He feasted on the hapless lower as Pakistan folded for 171, their lowest score in the 1st innings of a Test in a decade.

Tongue took two in two balls • Stu Forster/Getty Images

In a recurring theme through the day, Pakistan found themselves on the wrong side of a marginal DRS call, when Mohammad Abbas trapped Ben Duckett in front. Ball-tracking predicted that it would go on to hit a fair chunk of the top of middle, though not quite enough to overturn the umpire's not out decision.

Pakistan's frustrations compounded when England began brightly, the openers scoring at over four. But Abbas finally got his man when he brought one back into Duckett from around the wicket, trapping him dead in front of middle stump.

Mohammad Ali followed that up with the dismissal of Emilio Gay, squaring him up in an otherwise errant first over to suddenly offer Pakistan a glint of hope. But Root's arrival at the crease saw Pakistan's threat with the ball fade significantly, and Jordan Cox made a promising start bedding into his new role at No. 3.