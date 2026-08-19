LIVE - England bowl, Robinson strike twice before rain

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Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 11:22 AM (9 mins ago)•Published Aug 19, 2026, 9:28 AM
LIVE - England bowl, Robinson strike twice before rainBy Alan Gardner
Rain brings early lunch
Lunch Pakistan 23 for 2 vs England
Ollie Robinson made another dramatic return to Test whites, striking with the first ball of the match as part of a double-wicket opening spell before rain arrived to curtail the morning session at Headingley.
Pakistan were 23 for 2 when the players scurried from the field shortly before midday, as looming grey clouds finally shed their contents over the ground. With the showers expected to pass, lunch was brought forward to 12.30pm. Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique were the not-out batters, with both having survived reviews in challenging conditions.
After Joe Root had won the toss, Robinson got the new/old regime off to the perfect start, pinning Azan Awais lbw with his very first delivery. Awais reviewed to no avail, with the ball nipping back to pin him precisely in line with off.
Robinson then bagged the second of an immaculate start by switching to over the wicket in his third over and curling a full ball back into Shan Masood's front pad. Pakistan's No. 3 walked off without a second glance.
And we're off...!
Suddenly the heavens have opened above Headingley, umbrellas popping up all over the Western Terrace as spectators dive for cover. England had just reviewed for a caught-behind decision against Abdullah Shafique, which DRS showed had flicked the back thigh pad - excellent call from Allahuddien Paleker - and the players were trudging off before the over could resume. Rain coming down heavily right now, but hopefully it'll blow through.
Pakistan 23-2 after 9.4 overs
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Rain incoming?
There are plenty of dark clouds brewing behind the ground to the west, but still bright sunshine overhead. We are definitely a chance for rain at some point - this week has confirmed the end of the UK's latest heatwave - but for now these are excellent conditions for new-ball bowling, and Pakistan's top order are in for an examination. Imam-ul-Haq, who survived a review for lbw off Robinson shortly before Masood's dismissal, is currently battling away on 5 from 18 balls, having just edged the same bowler low thorugh the slip cordon for his first boundary...
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Robinson strikes again!
Robinson has just taken his Test bowling average at Headingley to 13.88 with his second wicket of the morning, trapping Shan Masood about as plumb as it is possible to be. He had just switched to over the wicket from round to the left-hander, and curved his first ball into the front pad - Hawk-Eye had it hitting middle three-quarters of the way up, and Masood didn't bother reviewing. Pakistan two down for spit. England's Root reboot has started on the right foot.
Robinson is the one other survivor from the last win of Root's previous run as Test captain, against India on this ground in 2021 - a game in which Robinson had match figures of 7 for 81 (hence the low average).
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Platinum duck for Awais!
Ollie Robinson took three balls to take a wicket on his comeback at Lord's earlier in the summer - this time he's on the mark with the very first ball of the match! First time that has happened in England since 2007, says Nasser Hussain on Sky - when Daren Ganga was out to Ryan Sidebottom (who I saw in the car park earlier this morning) at Chester-le-Street. Azan Awais reviewed this lbw decision, only for DRS to return three reds. Tough start for the 21-year-old on his first Test outing in England.
Sampath Bandarupalli tells me that this is the only the second platinum duck (first ball of the match, specifically) for a Pakistan player, after Mohsin Khan - lbw to Kapil Dev - at Jalandhar in 1983. The good news for Pakistan fans is that they escaped that match with a draw...
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England bowl, Tongue and Atkinson play
Root wins the toss on his home ground and opts to put Pakistan in - the logical call on several levels, not least the "overheads" and the history of the pitches here staying true (on which subject, we are pretty much bang on the 25th anniversary of this Headingley classic). Pakistan are also largely as anticipated, with Khurram Shahzad getting the nod as the third seamer ahead of Aamer Jamal.
England: 1 Emilio Gay, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Jordan Cox, 4 Joe Root (capt), 5 Harry Brook, 6 Dan Lawrence, 7 Jamie Smith (wk), 8 Gus Atkinson, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Ollie Robinson, 11 Josh Tongue.
Pakistan: 1 Azan Awais, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Shan Masood, 4 Abdullah Shafique, 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 7 Salman Agha (capt), 8 Ali Usman, 9 Khurram Shahzad, 10 Mohammad Abbas, 11 Mohammad Ali.
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Welcome t'Eadingly
How do, welcome to the new era - same as the old one. The sun is shining over Headingley right now, although we do have some "weather" forecast (weather of some sort is always in the forecast, of course, but this is of the wet variety. Still can't complain after three months of roasting heat... I digress). There are a few unknowns around both XIs, with the players going about their preparations now. England are readying a new-look slip cordon, with Ben Duckett taking Joe Root's place (he's moving to mid-off), alongside Harry Brook and Dan Lawrence. The expected quartet of Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson have marked out their run-ups. Toss coming up shortly, when we'll get confirmation of the Pakistan XI. In the meantime, you can listen to our preview pod from the ground...
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