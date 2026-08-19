LIVE - England bowl, Robinson strike twice before rain

There are plenty of dark clouds brewing behind the ground to the west, but still bright sunshine overhead. We are definitely a chance for rain at some point - this week has confirmed the end of the UK's latest heatwave - but for now these are excellent conditions for new-ball bowling, and Pakistan's top order are in for an examination. Imam-ul-Haq, who survived a review for lbw off Robinson shortly before Masood's dismissal, is currently battling away on 5 from 18 balls, having just edged the same bowler low thorugh the slip cordon for his first boundary...