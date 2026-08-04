Shafique, Sajid star on see-sawing day as Pakistan seize control

West Indies 344 and 103 for 6 (Sajid 4-32) lead Pakistan 387 (Shafique 160*, Babar 88, Warrican 6-112) by 60 runs

Pakistan pulled clear on an absorbing day of Test cricket that see-sawed one way and then the other. While West Indies had improved upon their position from 24 hours ago in the first half, a disastrous last session saw Pakistan rip through six batters with the hosts leading by a precarious 60 runs. It means they face an uphill battle on a wearing pitch to set a target anywhere near the one that won them the first Test.

The final session had the potential to be make-or-break for either side. For large parts, it appeared as if both sides were just about holding their ground, but Pakistan blew the house down in the final hour. An errant new-ball spell from Mohammad Ali had seen West Indies wipe out Pakistan's 43 run lead with their opening partnership, but the game changed when Sajid Khan and Ali Usman were introduced, and the pitch sprang to life.

Sajid caught Tagenarine Chanderpaul betwixt and between with his footwork, and trapped him deep enough in his crease for Hawk-Eye to show the ball clipping the top of the stumps. With Brandon King picking up a back spasm in the field, and Kavem Hodge pushed up to open, Amir Jangoo was next man in - but he was castled by an unplayable offspinner that landed on length and ripped away to clip the top of off.

West Indies battled through the final hour, but it did not stop them continuing to haemorrhage wickets. Hodge was the most enterprising of the batters early on, putting away length through the off side, but an arm ball from Usman deceived him when he tried to flick it away and couldn't get bat on it.

The dagger came late in the day. Shai Hope and Roston Chase had grafted hard, but a Sajid delivery plugged into the ground, hitting Hope halfway up the shin and sending him on his way. A doomed attempt from the hosts to send Jayden Seales as a nightwatcher went nowhere, with Sajid taking just two balls to cut through his defences, leaving Chase and Justin Greaves to try scrap through to the finish.

And there was one final flesh wound to inflict. Off the day's final ball, Chase lost his concentration briefly, chipping Usman right back to him to rubberstamp Pakistan's dominance.

West Indies had enjoyed the first two sessions rather more. Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique 's monumental third-wicket stand had suggested Pakistan were putting their batting woes behind them, but it turned out the visitors' dreaded collapse was merely delayed, not actually thwarted. In a self-destructive session, compounded by West Indies' vastly improved discipline with the new ball, Pakistan chucked away much of the good work done the previous day.

The first half hour saw Seales and Warrican starve Pakistan of runs by consistently landing their lines. Babar, so positive on day two, was suddenly reticent, adding just two runs in 21 deliveries before inexplicably heading off for a single to a packed cover field. Shafique wisely turned him away, but King picked up sharply and effected a direct hit to catch the Pakistan captain out. It injured King in the process, and he required a stretcher to wheel him away, but there was a spring in his team-mates' step.

Warrican continued to stifle Pakistan, and got his rewards when debutant Awais Zafar showed every inch of his inexperience as he danced wildly down the pitch, failed to get to the ball and swung anyway. It rattled his leg stump, but West Indies were only halfway through. Shamar Joseph set Salman Agha up beautifully, moving one out before nipping the next one into his pads square in front; Pakistan had lost three wickets for five runs.

Mohammad Rizwan, alongside the unflappable Shafique, offered resistance for a while, but without a sense that momentum could actually turn. West Indies took the new ball but trusted Warrican with it, and he deceived Rizwan with an arm ball that kept low and crashed into his stumps.

Pakistan's tail has not contributed much of late, but in Sajid, they have one of their most adept lower-order batters. Alongside Shafique, who grew in confidence and looked impregnable for much of the day, Sajid held his end of the bargain, frustrating West Indies has Pakistan got up to, and past, the hosts' first-innings score. He was at the other end when Shafique pranced down the track and regally lofted Hodge over his head for the six that brought up his 150, and at that stage West Indies looked out of ideas.

Seales eventually broke through when a stray Sajid cut nicked through to the keeper. Shafique finished the over off with a four, and would perhaps have been better served preserving the strike and controlling the run-scoring, particularly given the vulnerability of the tail.

He took a single off Warrican with four deliveries to go in the over, and the West Indies spinner drew Usman into a slog that found deep cover. Two balls later, he had a five-wicket haul as he skidded through Ubaid Shah's gate, and repeated the feat first ball against Mohammad Ali to finish with six.