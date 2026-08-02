Greaves half-century props up West Indies on rain-affected day

Stumps West Indies 239 for 5 (Greaves 64*, King 46, Chase 36*, Ali 2-49) vs Pakistan

Pakistan 's bowlers looked like they were in control for much of a spin-dominated day at Queen's Park Oval, but West Indies ' grit meant they ended the day with the upper hand.

Handy contributions right through the line-up - no batter and no partnership ended without reaching double-figures - let West Indies keep Pakistan's spinners at bay. When light forced time on a rain-affected day, West Indies were at their most dominant, with an unbeaten half-century from Justin Greaves as part of an undefeated 66-run stand with Roston Chase pushing them to 239 with five wickets still in hand.

The shock omission of Mohammad Abbas was the main talking point of the Test early on, its effect amplified by the brisk start West Indies made. They raced along to 49 in 9.5 overs before rain forced an early lunch. Mercifully for Pakistan, Tagenarine Chanderpaul had hooked Mohammad Ali to fine leg off the last ball before the interruption to give Pakistan something to cling to ahead of the resumption.

Once the players took the field again, it was immediately clear this would be a different kind of session. Soon, Ali Usman and Sajid Khan were operating in tandem on a pitch that gripped and turned, and it wasn't long before it claimed its first victim. A canny review from Pakistan for a ball that landed on leg and ragged past Brandon King 's outside edge showed three reds, giving Usman his first Test wicket.

It was a day dominated by spin, and Sajid Khan had Kavem Hodge's wicket to show for his efforts • AFP/Getty Images

With a left-hand-right-hand combination at the crease, Usman and Sajid operated relentlessly and stifled West Indies. Kavem Hodge went deep into his shell, and occasionally attempted to break the shackles with a release sweep. However, one of them off Sajid kissed his glove and ricocheted off his forearm towards Mohammad Rizwan, who took a sharp catch. It needed another review from Pakistan, but they broke through once more.

Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo began to realise they would have to balance run-scoring and caution. A glorious six over cover from Hope set the tone as West Indies tried to shift momentum, and the next few overs saw boundaries begin to flow relatively regularly. It forced Babar Azam to turn back to pace, returning to the expensive Ubaid Shah.

It was here that West Indies, who had generally been good at absorbing pressure and fighting through phases where Pakistan's bowlers ruled the roost briefly let themselves down. Ubaid sent his first one down leg, and Jangoo casually flicked at it, his inside edge kissing the ball on its way through to the keeper, handing the debutant his first wicket.

Mohammad Ali prised out two wickets on the day • Getty Images

It did not put West Indies off their newfound positivity, though. Ubaid was dispatched for a few boundaries and taken off after three overs, and a return spell from Ali was both ineffective and uneconomical, conceding 17 in three overs. Greaves was excellent at putting over-pitched deliveries away through the covers, taking the dominant role in a partnership that pushed up past 50 just after tea.

But Pakistan were gifted a possible opening to run through the lower order at the top of the final session when Hope dragged Ali on to his off stump. It brought Chase to the crease, with one wicket separating Pakistan from the lower order. But, as with those that came before, the West Indies captain dug in, while Greaves kept the score ticking over. Pakistan's spinners continued to plug away but the conditions had eased and the threat receded.

Pakistan turned to pace once more, but Ubaid's difficult induction to Test cricket continued. He over-pitched to Greaves first ball, and, in a recurring theme, the West Indies allrounder dispatched him through the covers. His pace had dropped, and his spell lasted just two overs that cost Pakistan another 15.