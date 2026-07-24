West Indies slight favourites as Pakistan hope for Test turnaround

is fresh off his 300th Test wicket, and, in Alzarri's absence, will have to take on yet more responsibility for his side's bowling attack. Roach has an excellent record against Pakistan, averaging better than against all other teams bar Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. His consistency at home is legendary, something he demonstrated yet again last month with six wickets in a crushing win over Sri Lanka. Roach averages 22 in the West Indies, and against a vulnerable Pakistan batting line-up will fancy his chances of adding to those 300 Test wickets.