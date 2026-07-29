Will Luxton banks back-to-back hundreds to down Worcestershire

Yorkshire 231 for 4 (Luxton 126, Gibbon 2-49) beat Worcestershire 230 (Cullen 70, Hill 3-54) by x wickets

Will Luxton scored a superb second successive Metro Bank One-Day century to help Yorkshire cruise a 231 chase against champions Worcestershire Rapids at York, winning by six wickets.

George Hill struck three times - added to two wickets for Ben Coad, Jack White and Kuldeep Yadav - as the Rapids were bowled out for a below-par 230. Henry Cullen top-scored with 70 added to 67 from Dan Lategan and a more aggressive 52 from unbeaten all-rounder Matthew Waite.

But emerging opener Luxton added to Sunday's 117 in victory at Sussex with a List A career best 126 off 114 balls to dwarf the visitors' efforts on a largely true pitch. He also became the competition's leading run-scorer with 331.

Yorkshire have now won three and lost one in Group B, while Worcestershire have won two and lost one.

Yorkshire stamped their authority early as inserted Worcestershire fell to 53 for 4 in the 16th over on a good batting pitch.

The first three wickets all fell caught behind, including Brett D'Oliveira and Gareth Roderick to Coad in his first two overs - both maidens.

Jake Libby fell to Hill before White bowled Kashif Ali with a beauty of a nip-backer. Lategan drilled White over long-off for six not long afterwards to move into the forties.

He reached 50 off 70 balls and shared a settling 74 with Cullen before miscueing Dom Bess's off-spin to long-off, leaving Worcestershire 129 for five in the 34th.

Cullen reached his fifty off 75 balls not long afterwards but fell caught behind scooping at Hill just as he looked to accelerate - 167 for six in the 41st over.

Worcestershire later lost their next three wickets for one run, slipping to 199 for nine, with Indian left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep bowling Beyers Swanepoel and Fateh Singh with googlies in the 47th over.

Waite, however, followed Lategan and Cullen to 50 to give the Rapids something to bowl at. Dropping Luxton on nine - Cullen the culprit head high at slip off Swanepoel - was significant for Worcestershire.

And the opener capitalised, whipping Tom Taylor for six over long-on as he scored 29 out of the first 40 runs in seven overs of the chase.

Luxton scored 50 of the first 70 runs, getting to his milestone in 40 balls. Worcestershire were under the cosh.

They did give themselves hope as Ben Gibbon held a superb low return catch to remove Adam Lyth for 21. In the next over, the 16th, Waite removed Will Bennison at 78 for two.

But the Rapids realistically needed to remove Luxton, who found another partner in James Wharton. They shared 72 before the latter was caught behind off Gibbon at 150 for three.

Luxton's latest century came in 96 balls, and he finished things off with Sam Whiteman's help. They shared 76, with Whiteman 35 not out.