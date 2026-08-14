Haynes, Verreynne hundreds lead Nottinghamshire through from 1 for 3

Nottinghamshire 277 for 7 (Haynes 116*, Verreynne 105, Coad 5-52) beat Yorkshire 273 for 9 (Bennison 91, Pennington 4-49)

Notts will face Leicestershire at Grace Road on Sunday in the semi-finals, with the carrot of a September home final at Trent Bridge.

Will Bennison 's excellent first-team best of 91 underpinned Yorkshire's 273 for 9, though it should have been more. Dillon Pennington struck four times before seeing his top order wrecked inside 16 balls.

But in-form South African wicketkeeper-batter Verreynne, with 105 off 123 balls, came to the rescue, ably supported by Haynes in a 154-run stand. Haynes later got his side over the line with more wickets falling and finished with 116 off 99.

Yorkshire, for whom Ben Coad claimed a fine 5 for 52, will be mighty frustrated at letting this slip.

Their fast start was checked by Pennington removing openers Adam Lyth and Will Luxton caught behind to leave them 43 for 2 in the eighth over. Bennison and James Wharton then consolidated on a hybrid pitch, sharing 116.

But just after Bennison reached his 50 in 69 balls, Wharton fell tamely for 44 - caught behind off a paddled sweep at Farhan Ahmed's offspin - leaving the score at 159 for 3 in the 30th.

Kyle Verreynne looks on • Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Nineteen-year-old Bennison harnessed power and poise en route to his third fifty of the campaign. But he miscued a pull at the returning Pennington to mid-on, sparking an impressive Nottinghamshire fightback which saw them take four wickets for 47 as Yorkshire fell to 241 for 7 in the 46th over.

Olly Stone and Ahmed struck, as did Pennington for a fourth time when he bowled a scooping Sam Whiteman for 39. Nottinghamshire had to contend with Lyndon James bowling only 4.4 overs because of a suspected side injury.

Jack White then left the field nursing his hand having tried to take a return catch offered up by Ben Martindale, but George Hill completed the second over and had Martindale caught behind by Fin Bean.

At the start of the next over, with successive deliveries, Coad had Freddie McCann and Haseeb Hameed edging behind to leave Nottinghamshire reeling at 1 for 3. A patched-up White then removed George Munsey the same way with the score on 55 in the 13th over.

Verreynne kept Nottinghamshire's slim hopes alive, reaching 50 in 65 balls, by which time the score was 97 for 4 in the 23rd. Haynes got to his off 52 balls shortly afterwards, and Verreynne skilfully converted a sixth fifty of the campaign into a first century, off 113 balls.

But when he miscued to mid-off against Coad, who removed Ahmed and Stone in his next over, Nottinghamshire were 213 for 7 in the 43rd and struggling again.