Jani keeps Bears alive as Lancashire miss chance

Warwickshire 314 for 8 (Jani 88, Mousley 67, Davies 51*, Blatherwick 3-79) beat Lancashire 311 for 5 (Harris 89, Bohannon 62, Flintoff 61*) by two wickets

The result keeps the Bears' knockout hopes alive heading into their final fixture against Kent, while Lancashire missed the chance to secure their spot in the next phase of the Metro Bank One-Day Cup but can do so by beating Somerset in Taunton on Tuesday.

Chasing 312, Warwickshire were 113 for 2 when 21-year-old Jani arrived at the crease and his boisterous knock proved a key contribution in their triumph, along with the innings of Dan Mousley and Alex Davies

Put in, Lancashire relinquished the early wicket of Matty Hurst, who edged Oliver Hannon-Dalby behind. Keaton Jennings dished out a series of commanding off-drives to dent the figures of multiple Warwickshire seamers, before his bails were removed by Michael Booth.

The Bears initially struggled to capitalise on those breakthroughs. Bohannon played handsomely for his part, a measured innings by comparison to his more dynamic partner Harris.

The Australian struck six fours and three maximums - one smashing through a Rugby School classroom window when he picked up Mousley's half-tracker - which injected impetus into the Lancashire innings.

Harris fell 11 runs short of his century when he directed Booth into the hands of Zen Malik but while Harry Singh was dismissed by Hannon-Dalby for an entertaining, quick-fire 26, Warwickshire could not find a way to stem the flow of runs from the bat of Flintoff.

Marcus Harris top-scored for Lancashire • Getty Images

The talented teenager, watched by father Andrew following his recent resignation as England Lions coach, hit an unbeaten 61, a mature knock which gathered momentum as the innings wore on.

Thanks to a useful, unbeaten 26 by Jack Blatherwick in the closing stages, Lancashire hauled themselves up to 311 at the interval, having scored 110 runs in the final 10 overs of their innings.

Warwickshire's opening pair did not hang around in setting about chasing down their substantial target. Mousley, released to play by Trent Rockets, anchored the first half of the innings with his 67, assisted by Rob Yates and then Malik, both of whom perished having chopped Blatherwick onto their own stumps.

Mousley set the tone of the pursuit and, when he was trapped in front by 17-year-old Luke Hands, Jani - joined by former Lancashire keeper Davies - assumed run-scoring responsibilities.

He flashed 12 boundaries and hit three sixes to place the Bears in a position of control and, as he departed having become another Blatherwick victim, left them in a situation where they needed less than a run a ball.

The required run rate was not an issue, but suddenly the loss of wickets prompted a little unease; Kai Smith (7) was picked up cheaply and then George Garton (16) fired Arav Shetty straight to Flintoff at cover.