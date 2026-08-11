Jani, Bamber knock Kent out as Bears complete Rugby hat-trick

Warwickshire 263 (Jani 98, Milnes 4-52) beat Kent 176 (Bamber 4-29) by 87 runs

Warwickshire dragged Kent out of the Metro Bank One-Day Cup with them as they completed a trio of wins at Rugby School, the latest coming by 76 runs.

Put in, the Bears were bowled out for 263, leaving 29 balls unused. Vansh Jani unfurled a sparkling, List A-best 98, but nobody else reached 40 against an attack which struck regularly, led by Matt Milnes

The target appeared chaseable, but Kent were bowled out for 176 in 33.4 overs in response. Their slim qualification hopes were torpedoed by a blistering four-wicket opening burst from Ethan Bamber and finished off by Tazeem Ali , who took 3 for 37.

Grant Stewart (41) and Ekansh Singh (40) offered some resistance, but Warwickshire completed their 50-over season in symmetrical fashion with a fourth home win to sit alongside four away defeats.

After Kent chose to bowl, Milnes struck twice in his new-ball spell. Rob Yates lifted a drive to point and Zen Malik's off stump landed halfway back to wicketkeeper Chris Benjamin. Kai Smith (36) and Jani added 55 in nine overs before Smith was neatly caught down the leg-side by Benjamin off Singh.

Vaansh Jani hits over the top • Michael Steele/Getty Images

Jani accelerated to a 39-ball half-century, his fourth in five innings, and dominated a stand of 88 in 13 overs with Alex Davies (22) but Kent's spinners applied a brake with three wickets in six overs. Davies nicked Matt Parkinson behind, George Garton cut Jaydn Denly to cover and Jani, to his mortification, two short of a maiden List A century, chopped Denly to short third.

Jake Lintott (32 not out) and Michael Booth (28) offered some late runs but Milnes returned to bowl Booth.

To the delight of most in another excellent crowd, Kent then lurched to 23 for 5 in the seventh over. Bamber's second over brought two wickets in four balls as Ben Dawkins chipped to fine leg and Sam Northeast edged behind.

Daniel Bell-Drummond skied Olly Hannon-Dalby to third before Bamber struck twice more in his fourth over as in-duckers did for Benjamin, lbw, and Denly, bowled.

Singh and Harry Finch (31) ended the collapse with a stand of 60 in 11 overs. They played and missed plenty during an excellent spell from Lintott on what is likely to be his last appearance for Warwickshire, but Finch perished when he lifted Ali to long on and Lintott harvested deserved rewards when Singh and Joey Evison lofted to long-off.