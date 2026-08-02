Yates trumps Price as Warwickshire cruise to Rugby win

Warwickshire 277 for 4 (Yates 132, Jani 66*) beat Gloucestershire 271 for 9 (Price 122, Thompson 3-47, Lintott 3-79) by six wickets

Captain Rob Yates was the driving force as Warwickshire kept their Metro Bank One-Day Cup qualification hopes alive with a thumping six-wicket win over Gloucestershire at Rugby School.

Chasing 272 to win, Yates struck a glorious 132 off 123 balls, his List A best, as the Bears romped home with 48 balls to spare. He was supported by Vaansh Jani (66 not out off 58) in a decisive third-wicket partnership of 147 in 20 overs.

Gloucestershire's total had been built around Oliver Price 's fluent, List A-best 122 from 124 balls. Ethan Bamber conceded just 35 runs from his ten overs while Jordan Thompson took 3 for 47 and Jake Lintott 3 for 79.

The victory boosts Warwickshire's hopes of advancing to the knockout stage but Gloucestershire's are over after a fourth defeat in five games.

Gloucestershire chose to bat but were subdued early on by accurate work from Olly Hannon-Dalby and Bamber. Hannon-Dalby delivered three maidens in his six-over new-ball spell and removed James Bracey, caught by Jani at slip.

Price, who passed 50 from 75 balls, and Cameron Bancroft (46) added a careful 90 from 23 overs before the latter skied Lintott to deep extra cover. A solid foundation had been laid but acceleration was needed and Joe Eckland provided it, striking three sixes in a 33-ball 42.

The momentum was stalled by wickets from successive balls by Thompson - released to play by Birmingham Phoenix - who hit Eckland's off stump and had Jack Taylor caught at deep gully.

Ollie Price pulls for four • Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Graeme van Buuren was brilliantly held by Yates, running back from extra cover, but Price posted his fourth List A century, from 111 balls, with his 12th four and added 22 more from the next 13 before slapping Lintott to mid-off.

In reply, Warwickshire soon lost Kai Smith lbw to an excellent ball by Will Williams, but reached 50 midway through the eighth over when Yates pulled Daaryoush Ahmed for six.

Yates and Zen Malik (39 off 44) added 77 in 13 overs before Ben Charlesworth surprised Malik with one that bounced and accepted a return catch.