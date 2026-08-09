Albert belts six sixes in six balls as Hampshire overpower Sussex

Hampshire 383 for 9 (Mayes 109, Orr 105, Albert 86) Sussex 332 (Tear 111, Leaning 92, Ibrahim 55, Jack 4-58) by 51 runs

Toby Albert struck six sixes from six deliveries as he powered Hampshire to a total of 383 for 9 in their Metro Bank One-Day Cup match against Sussex at Hove.

It was Hampshire's second-best score in List A cricket, beaten only by their 396 for 5 against Kent at Beckenham in 2022, and equalled the highest score in the competition this season. It also brought them their fourth victory, and kept their knockout hopes alive.

Sussex chased bravely, led by Charlie Tear 's sublime 94-ball 111, but were beaten by 51 runs. It was their sixth defeat in seven in this competition.

It was as if Albert was paying tribute to the great Sir Garfield Sobers, who died last month just 11 days short of his 90th birthday. But while Sobers famously made his 36 off one Malcolm Nash over, Albert's effort was spread over two overs, with two sixes off Nantes Oosthuizen followed by four in the following over, bowled by Ollie Kirtley, after Jake Lehmann had faced the first two balls.

At one point Hampshire were 225 without loss with both openers, Sussex old boy Ali Orr and the 18-year-old Ben Mayes , making centuries. Mayes was making his first One-Day Cup appearance of the season after three weeks with Trent Rockets in the Hundred.

Orr came to his previous home ground with a best score of 31 in the competition this season but made his fifth List A century, scoring a run-a-ball 105 with 14 fours and a six.

Mayes' 109, his maiden List A century, came from 115 deliveries, with a dozen fours and a six. When the pair raised the hundred partnership from 92 balls a total of over 400 seemed possible.

File photo: England Under-19s keeper-batter Ben Mayes hit his maiden List A hundred • ICC/Getty Images

But the 200 came up from 189 deliveries and there was no acceleration until Albert's brutal 86 from 37 balls, with five fours and eight sixes, although he was badly dropped on 21. There was then a thumping cameo from Eddie Jack, who hit 20 from five balls, including a vast straight six over the sightscreen on the north end of the ground before he gave Kirtley the second of his first three wickets in professional cricket.

But Kirtley's ten overs went for 95 and Oosthuizen's eight cost 79, and the two youngsters also bowled the majority of the 20 wides sent down by the Sharks.

That set Sussex a record chase, beating the 339 they required against Lancashire at Hove last year. They made a poor start when Tom Haines and Oli Carter fell cheaply.

Tear's timing was sweet as he reached his third fifty in the campaign from 40 balls, with eight fours. Then he hit an eye-catching inside-out six over extra cover off spinner Andrew Neal. At halfway Sussex, on 146 for 2, were run ahead of where Hampshire had been at the equivalent stage.

Tear's other six (in addition to his 13 fours) was swatted over square leg off Ollie Williams and crashed into the LED scoreboard on the east side of the ground. But next ball, attempting another maximum, he holed out to long-on.