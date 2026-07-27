Adam Thomas, Ryan Patel see Surrey home with ease

Northamptonshire 254 for 8 (McSweeney 64, Bartlett 62, Floros 4-60) vs Surrey 258 for 4 (Thomas 83, Patel 64)

Surrey's top order eased to 258 for 4 from 43.1overs, backing up an excellent collective bowling performance earlier when Northants were held to 254 for 8 from their 50 overs.

Patel helped to kick-start a successful chase with 64 off 55 balls, with nine fours and two sixes, while Thomas finished 83 not out from 84 balls and has now scored 222 runs for once out in Surrey's first three matches in this season's Metro Bank One Day Cup.

Dom Sibley, who put on 91 in 11.5 overs with Patel to get Surrey off to a flyer, also hit two sixes in his 33 - the first blow, picked up over mid wicket off Liam Guthrie, sailing out of the ground and into a petrol service station on the opposite side of Woodbridge Road.

Sibley was held at long leg off Gus Miller's fast-medium and Patel fell five overs later when he edged Rob Keogh's off spin behind, but Rory Burns added 58 with Thomas in a punchy 27 that included a six swung off Indian international leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

When Burns was caught at deep mid wicket Josh Blake arrived to score 36 and make sure of victory in an 80-run stand in 15 overs with Thomas.

Earlier Northants had only looked capable of breaking out of the hold Surrey's bowlers had on them when Nathan McSweeney and George Bartlett were adding 97 in 18 overs for the fourth wicket.

But both fell in a pivotal 39th over of the innings, Bartlett for 62 and McSweeney for 64, leaving Northants 178 for five instead of being in a position to push hard for a total close to 300.

As it was, Aadi Sharma (32 off 30 balls) and Luke Procter (23 off 16) provided the only real late momentum once Lewis McManus had been held in the deep off an impressive Yousef Majid for 17.

Majid finished with two for 42 from ten skilful overs of left-arm spin, while paceman James Taylor also stood out. Tall seamer Benji Floros claimed the scalps of both Procter and Sharma in the final over to finish with four for 60.

Floros had struck in his first over with the new ball to have Ricardo Vascencelos leg-before for a single and Taylor's dismissal of Rob Keogh for 10 was another early setback for Northants.

Miller threatened with 35 but Majid had him caught behind in the 21st over and, at 103 for three at the halfway mark, McSweeney and Bartlett had first to rebuild the innings before trying to accelerate.