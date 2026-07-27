Goldsworthy century, Theedom's four tames Bears

Somerset 337 for 8 (Goldsworthy 103, Lintott 3-69) beat Warwickshire 212 (Smith 44, Theedom 4-54)

Skipper Lewis Goldsworthy led from the front with his third List A century as Somerset earned their second Metro Bank One-Day Cup success in the space of three days with a 125-run win over Warwickshire at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

The hosts posted 337 for 8 after losing the toss, Goldsworthy scoring 103 off 90 balls, with 7 fours and 2 sixes, while Tom Lammonby contributed 85 and Josh Thomas 50. Jake Lintott claimed 3 for 69.

In reply, Warwickshire were bowled out for 212, Lintott top-scoring with 52 and Kai Smith making 44. Nineteen-year-old seamer James Theedom claimed 4 for 54 on only his third List A appearance.

Somerset's innings got off to a bad start when Archie Vaughan's off stump was sent spinning by Ethan Bamber in the opening over.

Bamber and Oli Hannon-Dalby bowled with accurately on the used pitch and, despite a short boundary on the town side of the ground, the home side had reached only 31 for one at the end of the ten-over powerplay.

Savin Perera and Lammonby gradually increased the tempo in a stand of 70 before Perera fell for 39, lbw attempting to sweep Rob Yates' off-spin. Lammonby went to his third half-century in as many games in the competition this season, having faced 63 balls.

Goldsworthy took time to assess the pitch as the pair added 102 in 16.4 overs. It was 172 for three when Lammonby ran himself out chasing a second run into the leg side off Lintott, having hit 7 fours and a six.

Thomas accelerated the scoring rate, reaching fifty off 37 balls before holing out to long-on off Yates. Goldsworthy had also picked up the tempo and went to three figures with a six off 16-year-old seamer Charlie Taylor, who bowled ten brisk overs on his Warwickshire debut.

Goldsworthy departed soon afterwards, stumped off Lintott and from 300 for four, Somerset suffered a late clatter of wickets, while still setting a stiff target.

The fourth ball of Warwickshire's reply, bowled by Josh Shaw saw Vannsh Jani's bat break, leaving him holding only the handle. It was 15 for one when Jani called for a quick single to cover and Yates was run out by Lammonby's direct hit at the wicketkeeper's end.

Jani could make only nine before edging a good length ball from JT Langridge through to wicketkeeper Ben Church. When Zen Malik, on 19, drove Theedom's fourth delivery of the game straight to mid-off Warwickshire were 62 for three.

Alex Davies made 24, but then clipped Jake Ball straight to Thomas on the short deep square boundary to make it 78 for four. Lammonby scored another direct hit to run out George Garton and Somerset were in complete control at 85 for five.