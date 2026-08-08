Tom Lammonby ton crushes Surrey

Somerset 368 for 9 (Lammonby 114, Goldsworthy 83, Vaughan 52, Taylor 3-41) beat Surrey 180 (Blake 47, Leach 3-29, Vaughan 3-41) by 188 runs

Tom Lammonby registered a career-best List-A score to propel Somerset to a 188-run win over Surrey at The Cooper Associates Ground and keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Metro Bank One Day Cup competition.

Raising a brilliant 114 from 96 deliveries with 13 fours and two sixes, the left-hander shared in a stand of 152 for the second wicket with captain Lewis Goldsworthy , who contributed an 86-ball 83 as the home side ran up an imposing 368 for 9 on a true Taunton surface. Archie Vaughan weighed in with 52, while James Taylor proved the pick of the Surrey bowlers with 3 for 41.

Up against it after slipping to 65 for 4, Surrey were bowled out for 188 in 38.2 overs, Vaughan taking 3 for 41 and Jack Leach 3 for 29 in a disciplined Somerset bowling performance. Josh Blake's 47 from 53 balls proved too little too late.

Somerset lost the toss, but their two most experienced batters rose to the occasion, Goldsworthy and Lammonby pulling and cutting their way to a 50 partnership from 51 balls. Full of confidence after scoring a hundred in his last Taunton appearance 11 days earlier, Goldsworthy went to his eleventh List-A half-century at a run-a-ball with nine boundaries.

Ryan Patel spurned an opportunity to terminate his innings on 56 when putting down a sharp chance at extra cover off the bowling of Ralphie Albert.

Goldsworthy made the Londoners pay, advancing the partnership to 100 via 107 deliveries, while Lammonby drove Ollie Sykes over the long-on boundary to raise his fourth One Day Cup 50 of the season.

Having deployed eight bowlers in an attempt to break the partnership, Surrey skipper Rory Burns was relieved when Benji Floros finally had Goldsworthy held at extra cover. But Somerset were ascendant while Lammonby remained at large, and the left hander hit Sykes down the ground for his 12th four to register his third List-A hundred via 84 balls.

Lammonby was then hurried by a quicker delivery from Taylor and was caught in the deep. Floros had Josh Thomas held at long-on with the score 260 for 5 in the 35th, after which Vaughan and Kian Roberts (32, 24) ensured there was no let-up, staging a useful alliance of 60 as Somerset ran-up their highest ever List-A score in matches against Surrey.

Migael Pretorius then reaffirmed West Country superiority in a new-ball burst of 2-16 in six overs, removing Dom Sibley and Adam Thomas cheaply.

Succumbing to scoreboard pressure, Burns played a rash shot and lost leg stump to Roberts, while Ryan Patel, having flirted with danger in crafting 40 from 46 balls, offered a return catch to Vaughan as the visitors lurched to 65 for 4 inside 17 overs.