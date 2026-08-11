Rocky Flintoff blazes maiden Lancashire century off 65 balls

Innings break - Lancashire 443 for 6 (Jennings 156, Flintoff 123) vs Somerset

Rocky Flintoff , the 18-year-old middle-order batter, smashed his maiden Lancashire century off just 65 balls in a team total of 443 for 6 in a 50-over game against Somerset in Taunton.

Flintoff is the son of former England allrounder Andrew, who recently resigned from his post as England Lions head coach. He walked out to bat at No. 5 with Lancashire 138 for 3 after 22.3 overs and added 214 in 21.1 overs in a fourth-wicket stand with Keaton Jennings , who made 156 off 127 balls.

Flintoff hit his first 50 runs off 37 balls, with four fours and two sixes, and took only 28 balls to score his next 50. He reached three figures with a single to long-on off Josh Shaw, and celebrated by jumping into the air and punching his fist before removing his helmet, raising his bat, and soaking up the crowd's applause.

He was eventually dismissed for 123 off 76 balls when he sliced Migael Pretorius to long-off, where Archie Vaughan - son of Michael, who captained an England side including Andrew Flintoff to the 2005 Ashes - took a simple catch.

Flintoff hauls leg-side • Harry Trump/Getty Images

Flintoff signed his first professional contract with Lancashire in June 2024 as a 16-year-old, and became England Under-19s' youngest centurion later that summer. He was part of a youthful England Lions squad that toured Australia that winter, and scored a century against a Cricket Australia XI at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

He did not play a first-team game for Lancashire last summer due to Under-19s commitments and injury but has featured in seven Metro Bank One-Day Cup fixtures this year, batting at No. 5 throughout.