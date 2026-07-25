Thomas drives Somerset as van Buuren fights in vain

Somerset 352 for 7 (Thomas 97*, Lammonby 83, Vaughan 69, van Buuren 3-66) beat Gloucestershire 317 (van Buuren 96*, Ahmed 52, Hammond 50) by 35 runs

A career best List A score of 97 not out from Joshua Thomas helped Somerset record their first success in this season's Metro Bank One-Day Cup with a 35-run victory over Gloucestershire at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

The hosts ran up 352 for seven after losing the toss, Thomas scoring his runs off 66 balls, while Tom Lammonby contributed 83 and Archie Vaughan 69.

In reply, Gloucestershire were bowled out for 317, Graeme van Buuren top-scoring with 96 not out and sharing an eighth-wicket stand of 110 with Daaryoush Ahmed, who made 52, which kept the outcome in the balance. Miles Hammond made 50.

Vaughan and Savin Perera put together an opening stand of 69 for Somerset before the latter was caught at mid-off from the bowling of Ahmed for 19.

Vaughan went to a 47-ball half-century, while Lammonby helped bring up another fifty-stand at a run-a-ball. On 31, Lammonby escaped a caught and bowled chance to Ollie Price.

At the halfway stage of their innings, Somerset were 136 for two, Vaughan having fallen to catch at mid-on off leg-spinner Jack Taylor, having hit nine fours in his 75-ball innings. Lewis Goldsworthy could make only nine, but Lammonby and Johnny Connell added 70 for the fourth wicket in eight overs.

Lammonby's 69-ball knock featured 10 fours and a six before he was caught at short third-man off Price, while Connell made 33 in good time until becoming van Buuren's first victim.

Thomas produced an array of attacking shots to claim nine fours and four sixes, the last of the maximums in the final over. He was visibly frustrated when taking a single off the penultimate ball and falling just short of a maiden List A hundred.

Gloucestershire's innings got off to a bad start when Cameron Bancroft was bowled for a duck by a JT Langridge full toss. James Bracey raced to 32 off 21 balls, but was then beaten three times in an over from Langridge before edging the left-arm seamer through to wicketkeeper Ben Church, who followed up with a brilliant diving catch off Josh Shaw to remove Price for 16.

Hammond and Taylor then gave Gloucestershire hope with an entertaining partnership of 81 in 11 overs, both striking the ball sweetly. But, with the total on 135, Hammond lofted a catch to long-off, having just reached a 35-ball half-century, with off-spinner Vaughan the successful bowler.

Taylor quickly followed for 36, miscuing a leg-side hit to be caught at mid-wicket off Goldsworthy's left-arm spin. Thomas' memorable day continued when he ran out Joe Eckland with a direct hit.

At one point Gloucestershire were 181 for seven, but van Buuren and Ahmed then launched a brilliant counter-attack Ahmed went to a maiden List A half-century off 48 balls moments after the inspired van Buuren had reached the same milestone off 54 deliveries.