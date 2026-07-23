George Garton's maiden ton not enough for Warwickshire at Welbeck

Nottinghamshire 283 for 7 (Verreynne 68*, McCann 62, Slater 52, Lintott 3-55) beat Warwickshire 282 (Garton 117, Bamber 50, Pocklington 3-40, James 3-41) by three wickets

A brilliant career-best 117 by George Garton was not enough to deny Nottinghamshire as they made it two wins from two matches in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup with a three-wicket victory over Warwickshire

Garton, the 29-year-old all-rounder, who has played little cricket and not bowled this season because of a stress-related back injury, struck 10 fours and three sixes in a stunning 101-ball knock, his first century in any format.

He shared a 121-run seventh-wicket stand with Ethan Bamber (50 from 53 balls) that turned what looked like being a below-par Warwickshire effort into a challenging 282 in 49.5 overs, after Joe Pocklington and Lyndon James had taken three wickets each for the Outlaws.

But after openers Ben Slater and Freddie McCann had made a half-century apiece in putting on 103 for the first wicket, Notts recovered from a mid-innings wobble with the help of Kyle Verreynne 's unbeaten 68 to complete a second Group A win in three days at their Sookholme outpost, home of Welbeck Cricket Club.

Asked to bat first, Warwickshire lost three wickets for 58 in the opening powerplay. Brett Hutton dismissed Vaansh Jani caught behind and Rob Yates, who top-edged a slow bouncer to slip. James had Zen Malik caught at gully.

On a tricky surface, Warwickshire stumbled to 121 for six after Kai Smith chopped on to seamer James, Alex Davies bottom-edged left-arm spinner Pocklington and Jake Lintott top-edged a reverse sweep. But Garton and Bamber transformed the innings, their stand a seventh-wicket List A record for Warwickshire against Notts.

Garton burst into life by smashing three fours in an over off rookie seamer Byron Hatton-Lowe. He lifted Farhan Ahmed's offspin over the long-on boundary and pulled James for two sixes, reaching three figures with his 10th four, from 87 balls. While he has five half-centuries in first-class cricket, his previous best List A score was 38.

Bamber, with a previous List A best of 21, hit seven fours before holing out to wide long-off. Taz Ali fell leg before to Pocklington and Oli Hannon-Dalby departed to the penultimate ball of the scheduled overs after Garton, having cramped up after clobbering Hatton-Lowe for his third six, was caught at long-off.

Slater twice needed on-field treatment for a muscle injury but he and McCann gave the Outlaws a solid platform, before Slater was undone by bounce and turn as Yates had him caught at point.

Two wickets in his first seven balls by legspinner Lintott raised Warwickshire hopes of atoning for defeat in their first outing, bowling both McCann and Outlaws skipper Haseeb Hameed.

After Ben Martindale had sliced Yates to short third and Lyndon James miscued Lintoff to mid-off, the Outlaws were 190 for 5, with 93 still needed.