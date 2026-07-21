Hameed, McCann star as Notts hunt down Somerset

Nottinghamshire 259 for 6 (McCann 70, Hameed 66) beat Somerset 258 for 9 (Lammonby 92, Perera 58. Pocklington 3-28) by six wickets

Notts Outlaws launched their Metro Bank One-Day Cup campaign with a four-wicket victory over Somerset built around half-centuries from skipper Haseeb Hameed (66 off 79 balls) and Freddie McCann , whose 70 from 82 was a List A career-best, as they overhauled Somerset's 258 for nine, reaching 259 for six with 32 balls to spare.

It was a 10th Notts win in 16 List A fixtures staged at the John Fretwell Sports Complex in the north of the county, home to Welbeck Cricket Club.

Somerset, semi-finalists in 2025, lost a wicket to the fifth delivery of the match as Brett Hutton had Archie Vaughan caught behind yet at 160 for two after 35 overs looked set for a total above 300. Ultimately, they lost their last six wickets for 27 before Migael Pretorius took four for 41 with the ball. Tom Lammonby , who made two hundreds in this competition last year, began his campaign with nicely-crafted 92 from 109 balls and Savin Perera, a left-hander making his senior debut at 27, hit 58 from 84, but Somerset needed to make more of their 102-run partnership. Notts left-arm spinner Joe Pocklington picked up three for 28.

Perera is not short of experience. He has played Second XI cricket for 10 different counties including Nottinghamshire, making five hundreds at that level. He also has five against county opposition for the South Asian Cricket Academy, not to mention two on this ground in the Nottinghamshire Premier League.

His driving on the off side was pleasing on the eye, with eight boundaries, before off-spinner McCann dismissed him with a sharp return catch.

Lammonby built patiently, reaching 50 from 80 balls before pushing the accelerator. He was out searching for a 10th boundary, a pull shot finding a fielder behind square.

Josh Thomas (27 from 35), Johnny Connell, who marked his senior debut with 24 from 24, and Kian Roberts - later helped off after suffering an injury in the field - all met similar fates as they sought to up the scoring rate.

Pocklington, who had Connell caught at long-off, bowled Migael Pretorius and had Jack Leach comfortably stumped. Until 18-year-old wicketkeeper Ben Church, the third of Somerset's trio of debutants, found the rope off the last ball of the innings, the last 10 overs yielded only one four.

Notts, who have suffered only three defeats on this ground, were 61 for one from 10 in reply. They lost Ben Slater (25 off 18) when he cut ex-Trent Bridge team-mate Jake Ball to backward point. Ball - once a Welbeck player - captained Somerset, with Lewis Goldsworthy ruled out by injury.

Dropped on 37 and 51, McCann reverse-swept Jack Leach for consecutive fours before a short delivery from Migael Pretorius saw him miscue to mid-off.

Pretorius induced a Notts wobble by removing Kyle Verreynne, the South African Test 'keeper making his Notts List A debut, Hameed, who skyed on to mid-on, and Pocklington caught behind first ball.