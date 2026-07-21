McSweeney trumps Hain as Northants maintain that winning feeling

Northamptonshire (McSweeney 88, Bartlett 72, Vasconcelos 64) beat Warwickshire 312 for 9 (Hain 80, Wylie 65, Weatherall 4-56) by five wickets

Northamptonshire Steelbacks skipper Nathan McSweeney hit a commanding 88 to set up a five-wicket victory against Warwickshire in the Metro Bank Cup at Wantage Road.

Chasing 312 to win, McSweeney shared a fourth-wicket stand of 121 with George Bartlett who made a superb 72, his highest List A score for Northamptonshire. Meanwhile Ricardo Vasconcelos picked up where he left off in the Vitality Blast Final on Saturday with 64. Taz Ali took two for 52.

For Warwickshire, Sam Hain struck an excellent, well-timed 80 and combined in a 104-run partnership with Theo Wylie (65), who made his highest List A score. They came together after Rob Yates got the innings off to a flyer with an aggressive 39.

But an impressive Raphy Weatherall claimed four for 56 and with leg-spinner Yuzi Chahal and Liam Guthrie taking two wickets apiece, Warwickshire were unable to post the sizeable total that had looked likely.

Earlier Liam Guthrie struck early, finding movement to entice Vansh Jani to edge behind.

Yates struck seven boundaries, but his aggression ended when he upper-cut Weatherall to deep cover.

Hain came down the track to strike his first boundary through midwicket and smote a big six over long-on.

Wylie picked up the pace too, driving through the covers and down the ground. He offered a sharp caught-and-bowled chance on 48 but Chahal couldn't hold on. Finally, he cut Weatherall hard to point where Aadi Sharma took a sharp catch.

Alex Davies (25) hit three consecutive boundaries off Weatherall, before lofting Chahal to Weatherall running back at mid-on.

Kai Smith (28) attacked the seamers and scooped Weatherall but went to repeat the shot and edged behind, the first of three wickets in nine balls. George Garton swung Chahal out to deep midwicket, where Vasconcelos took an excellent running catch, and Weatherall jagged one back to trap Hain lbw.

While Ethan Bamber skied Procter to mid-on and Jake Garlick was castled by Guthrie, Ali finished with a flourish down the ground.

Oliver Hannon-Dalby soon trapped Gus Miller lbw, but Rob Keogh (37) drove Bamber and Hannon-Dalby straight for three boundaries. He was brilliantly caught by Smith on the square-leg boundary, who threw the ball up before stepping back inside the rope.

Vasconcelos played a series of deft cuts, sweeps and ramps to move to his half-century before crunching Jake Garlick through the covers. He was timing the ball well, so it was against the run of play when he was run out by Garton.

McSweeney punched Garlick through cover and swung Bamber over square-leg before coming down the pitch to drive Yates through cover to reach 50.

Bartlett meanwhile struck Yates over mid-off and crashed him down the ground and cut Wylie through square-leg. He brought up the Steelbacks' 200 runs with a sweep off Wylie before smashing Garlick over long-on for six.

With 73 needed off the final 10 overs, McSweeney struck Ali back over his head before chipping a tame return catch. Bartlett though responded with a huge six over midwicket off Garlick and pulled Hannon- Dalby for another maximum.