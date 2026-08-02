Miller hundred, Chahal four-for as Northants seal points

Northamptonshire 347 for 6 (Miller 115, McSweeney 78, Sharma 61) beat Lancashire 280 (Moores 85, Harris 57, Chahal 4-60) by 67 runs

Steelbacks allrounder Gus Miller struck a superb 115, his maiden first-team century, to set up a 67-run victory over Lancashire in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup at Northampton.

Miller shared a 153-run partnership in 25 overs with Aadi Sharma (61), while skipper Nathan McSweeney hit 78, his fourth half-century of the competition as the hosts posted 347 for 6, aided by some sloppy fielding.

In the chase, Marcus Harris made 57 and was joined by Rocky Flintoff in a stand worth 85, but it was the in-form 17-year-old Joe Moores who threatened to win the game almost single-handedly, despite the mounting run rate. He made a magnificent 85 off just 59 balls before he was run out in a calamitous mix-up.

Northamptonshire's Indian international legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 60.

Earlier as a miserly George Balderson built pressure, Ricardo Vasconcelos was comfortably run out when Miller called him for a non-existent run.

Miller soon atoned, pulling imperiously as he accelerated. He was dropped at midwicket on 40 before striking over long-on. He smashed Balderson for an even bigger six over deep midwicket and came down the pitch to Arav Shetty for another maximum.

Jack Blatherwick's away movement posed problems for Sharma, but he grew in fluency, driving sweetly through the covers before finally uppercutting Sutton to fine leg.

After reaching three figures, Miller crashed an enormous blow over deep-midwicket, but eventually lost his leg stump, attempting to reverse-sweep Shetty. George Bartlett fell cheaply, but McSweeney picked up the pace, pulling the seamers and crunching Shetty through cover.

Tom Bailey struck Stuart van der Merwe (41*) struck on the helmet but he quickly regained his composure, smashing him over cover for six and dispatching Shetty over deep midwicket.

McSweeney, meanwhile, continued to attack the seamers until he was caught at long-on off Balderson.

Northamptonshire's bowlers posed early problems. Matty Hurst chopped on against Liam Guthrie, while Miller jagged one back to trap Bohannon lbw. Jennings though hit his stride, taking three consecutive boundaries off Guthrie but picked out Bartlett at midwicket who held a good low catch off Rob Keogh.

Harris cut McSweeney for four, but amid some tight bowling, backed up by excellent fielding, Lancashire's run rate dipped suddenly.

Harris and Rocky Flintoff regained the initiative before Northamptonshire built pressure again, removing Flintoff when he chipped Weatherall straight to cover as the required rate approached nine.

Harris was caught in spectacular fashion off Chahal, Weatherall taking a boundary catch at long-on, although Moores was dropped next ball at backward-point, playing the switch-hit to Keogh.

Moores continued to play offense. He chanced his arm at times but came down the track to hit Chahal over midwicket and made the most of pace-on by smashing 24 off Miller as momentum swung back Lancashire's way.