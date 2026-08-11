Joe Cracknell ton breaks Middlesex finals drought

Middlesex 354 for 8 (Cracknell 128, Fernandes 92, Munt 4-90) beat Sussex 262 (Simpson 65, Carter 58, Morgan 4-46) by 92 runs

Joe Cracknell 's maiden white-ball hundred underpinned Middlesex's fourth consecutive Metro Bank One-Day Cup win as they saw off Sussex to secure their first List A semi-final since 1990.

Cracknell struck 128 from 112 balls, sharing a third-wicket partnership of 202 with Nathan Fernandes (92 from 106) as their side recovered from losing two early wickets to post a formidable 354 for eight at Radlett.

Half-centuries by former Middlesex man John Simpson (65 from 60) and Oli Carter (58 from 67) enabled the Sharks to mount a respectable reply, but they were dismissed for 262 to end their campaign bottom of Group B with just one win.

Sebastian Morgan took 4 for 46 for group winners Middlesex, who will now host either Lancashire or Durham in Sunday's semi-final at the same venue.

Put in to bat, Middlesex found themselves in early difficulties when Toby Munt struck twice - conceding successive boundaries to Josh de Caires before delivering the ideal response, a beauty that took out his off stump.

With Ben Geddes slashing to slip in Munt's next over, the home side were 20 for 2 - but they never looked back as Cracknell and Fernandes proceeded to accumulate at a steady rate.

Cracknell was the more aggressive of the pair, utilising the pull shot to good effect as he dispatched Dan Ibrahim for the first six of the game and reached 50 at a run a ball, while Fernandes followed suit just after drinks.

The left-hander promptly stepped up the pace, hitting Troy Henry for three successive fours - but the spinner had the final say, removing Fernandes courtesy of Freddie Price's excellent diving catch on the run at long-on.

By then, Cracknell had passed his 87-ball century and, although he and Luke Hollman departed in quick succession, the baton was seized by Aaryan Sawant (25 from 14), cracking a trio of consecutive maximums off Freddie Price.

Eathan Bosch launched a merciless final-over assault against Munt, hammering 33 from just 10 deliveries to propel his side beyond 350 and Sussex were soon under pressure in pursuit of the target.

Charlie Tear, dropped at gully in the second over, reached 15 before Morgan had him caught in the slips while Noah Cornwell's consistent opening spell brought the wickets of Ibrahim and Jack Leaning.

Carter kept up the battle, surviving a chance to slip off Zafar Gohar and capitalising as he drove the spinner for six, then punched a cover boundary to bring up his first half-century of the tournament.

When Carter swept Hollman down the throat of deep square leg, the Sharks quickly sank to 120 for 6 - but any prospects of an early finish were dispelled by a spirited partnership of 73 between Simpson and Price worth 37 from 31.