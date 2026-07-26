Sharma, Roland-Jones, De Caires lead Middlesex rout of Glamorgan

Middlesex 67 for 2 (De Caires 45*, Edwards 2-7) beat Glamorgan 66 (Byrom 29, Sharma 4-29)

Naavya Sharma and Toby Roland-Jones wreaked havoc as Middlesex bowled out Glamorgan for 66 to make it three wins from three in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup.

Sharma, who had made a name for himself bowling out the tail in the opening two games of the tournament took 4 for 29, while Roland-Jones bowled straight through for his 3 for 35.

Noah Cornwell then blew away the tail with 3 for 1 on a pitch of extravagant bounce at the Brunton Memorial Ground as the Welsh county registered their worst ever List-A score against the tenants of Lord's.

The hosts romped to the target in 9.1 overs with Josh De Caires unbeaten on 45 from 30 balls.

Sharma began the rout when pinning Callum Nicholls lbw for a duck, but even then there was little indication of the mayhem to follow as Ed Byrom played aggressively, cracking one from Roland Jones square for four and sending another over the head of midwicket.

Henry Hurle also started positively driving Sharma straight for four but once he became the young speedster's second victim, caught behind by Joe Cracknell the collapse began in earnest with six wickets tumbling for 15 runs in 33 balls.

The dangerous Byrom's innings was cut short on 29 by a smart catch from Sam Robson at second slip, while youngster Jack Hope-Bell, a centurion on debut earlier this week, made just one before playing too soon at one from Sharma which stopped in the pitch and ballooned to Roland-Jones at mid-off.

Robson's second catch, this one a stunner accounted for Dan Douthwaite before Will Smale was adjudged lbw to Sharma, a ball he clearly felt was going over the top.

Wicketkeeper Alex Horton, their other century maker earlier this week was almost the last man standing but he too feathered one through to Cracknell before Cornwell hustled his way through nine, 10 and Jack.

De Caires, fresh from his heroics against Hampshire 48 hours earlier, but limping from an injury which saw him briefly leave the field during the first innings, survived an early vociferous shout for lbw before taking four fours from debutant Connor O'Riordan's opening over.