Hollman drags Middlesex past Stokes's Durham and into final

Middlesex 255 for 8 (Hollman 83*, Ackermann 3-46) beat Durham 254 for 7 (Rhodes 80, Ackermann 71*, Hollman 3-53) by two wickets

Luke Hollman took three wickets with his legspin then made 83 not out to drag Middlesex past Ben Stokes and Durham at Radlett, and into their first List A final since 1990.

Middlesex appeared out of it at 145 for 7 chasing a target of 255, but Hollman struck a six and 11 fours, including the winning boundary with eight balls to spare. Colin Ackermann was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 46.

Earlier, Will Rhodes hit 80 and Ackermann an unbeaten 71 as Durham managed 254 for 7. Hollman took 3 for 53 including two caught-and-bowled, while there were two wickets apiece for Naavya Sharma and Zafar Gohar.

Alex Lees was an early victim of Sharma, caught behind by Joe Cracknell, but Rhodes and Ben McKinney, who muscled the game's first six, put the loss behind them to share a half-century stand.

McKinney (45) was ultimately undone by Gohar, skying a catch to square leg, but David Bedingham twice cleared the ropes to leave Durham 119 for 2 at the halfway mark.

Hollman though cut Bedingham's innings short and controversy followed when Stokes was adjudged caught behind off Gohar from one which bounced on him but which he clearly felt he hadn't hit.

Stokes lost his wicket to Zafar Gohar... • Steve Bardens/ECB via Getty Images

At 136 for 4, Durham were in danger of falling short, but Ackermann played a gem of an innings, running hard between the wickets and mixing in a sprinkling of boundaries in a run-a-ball 50.

While he stood firm, Hollman finally saw the back of Rhodes, before removing Ollie Robinson, both men falling caught and bowled, the latter dismissal a spectacular diving effort in his follow through.

Stokes, perhaps still smarting from his earlier dismissal, removed Josh De Caires with a brute of a lifting ball as the chase began and Ben Geddes feathered behind off the hostile Luke Robinson. Cracknell counter-attacked briefly before Bedingham pulled off a blinding catch at midwicket.

... then dismissed Josh De Caires • Steve Bardens/ECB via Getty Images

Caleb Falconer, fresh from two half-centuries for the County Select XI against the Pakistan tourists, joined forces with Nathan Fernandes to continue the counter-offensive. Fernandes played the ball late, cutting and driving to good effect, while Falconer struck Kasey Aldridge for successive fours as the 50 partnership came up in good time.

Falconer though ran himself out looking for a single that wasn't there and Fernandes fell shortly afterwards to Ackermann's offspin, McKinney taking a fine catch diving forward at deep square.

When Ackermann removed Gohar and Toby Roland-Jones in quick succession the game looked done at 145 for 7, but Middlesex, starved of one-day success for so long, refused to go quietly.

Hollman belted one into the crowd and otherwise played with great maturity to reach 50 in 68 balls while Helm twice cleared the ropes in a thrilling stand.