Kelly the hero as Leicestershire stay on track for knockouts

Leicestershire 222 for 7 (Kelly 86, B Green 45*, Hannon-Dalby 3-27) beat Warwickshire 220 (Smith 57, B Green 2-19, Holland 2-34) by three wickets

New Zealand international Nick Kelly hit 86 to help lead Leicestershire Foxes to a thrilling three-wicket victory over Warwickshire in the Metro Bank One Day Cup at Uptonsteel Grace Road, Leicester.

Kelly mounted a Foxes fightback, seizing the initiative after Olly Hannon-Dalby (3-27) ran through Leicestershire's top-order, to reduce the Foxes to 10 for 3 chasing a below-par 221.

Kelly was joined in a sixth-wicket stand of 47 with Ian Holland but when the latter fell with Leicestershire on 117 for 6, Ben Green combined with Kelly in a further partnership of 75 in 13 overs. While Kelly departed with 29 needed off 42 balls Green and Tom Scriven saw the Foxes home.

Leicestershire's innings had begun in similar fashion with Ben Green's double strike which helped reduce the visitors to 31 for 4 on a slow pitch offering early movement. Kai Smith , though, struck 57, his first half-century of the campaign, as he led a Warwickshire counterattack.

Smith rebuilt in stands of 62 with Vansh Jani and 68 with George Garton, but the visitors were forced to play catch-up after that early damage and were all out for 220 in 46 overs.

Earlier Rob Yates and Malik fell pushing low to the slips off Ben Green and Holland respectively, while Green moved one back into bowl Dan Mousley. They lost another when Alex Davies uppercut Scriven straight to slip, leaving the visitors in peril.

When Smith got off the mark, flicking Scriven through square leg, it was Warwickshire's first boundary in almost 13 overs.

Runs flowed as Jani muscled Alex Green through midwicket and straight-drove Ben Mike for six. The Leicestershire seamer broke the partnership though when Jani was caught behind off an attempted pull.

Garton kept up the attack against Patel and got creative too, coming down the pitch to pull Scriven square for six.

Smith swung consecutive boundaries leg side off Patel and edged Scriven to reach 50 but holed out at mid-off shortly after. Next ball Garton was squared up and adjudged caught behind off Alex Green, although replays suggested he was unfortunate.

Michael Booth and Ethan Bamber then shared a rapid 49-run stand before Patel and Holland wrapped up the innings.

Chasing, Rishi Patel clipped Hannon-Dalby to deep square leg before Hannon-Dalby jagged one back to castle Mike and bowled Stephen Eskinazi with his next delivery.

Jonny Tattersall counterattacked, playing Bamber off the backfoot for consecutive cover boundaries before Booth trapped him lbw.

Kelly played a beautiful straight drive off Bamber and smacked Hannon-Dalby through extra-cover, while Ben Cox took three boundaries off one Booth over. Their alliance ended though when Cox was squared up by Taylor and was caught behind.

Holland punched Booth to deep third, but the next boundary did not come until almost seven overs later when Kelly skipped forward to Yates. Despite that, the pair kept the scoreboard ticking and the required rate below five until Holland fell lbw to Booth.

Kelly though flayed Booth through the covers and to reach 50 off 73 balls, pulled Taylor high over square-leg for four and smacked two off-side boundaries off Booth, the initiative firmly in Leicestershire's direction.