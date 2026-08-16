Shaikh, Green send Leicestershire into final

Leicestershire 303 for 7 (Shaikh 104, Kelly 53, Pennington 3-65) beat Nottinghamshire 280 (McCann 64, Hameed 54, A Green 4-40) by 23 runs

Leicestershire gave themselves a chance to win their second Metro Bank One-Day Cup in four seasons after defeating neighbours Nottinghamshire by 23 runs in an incident-packed semi-final at Grace Road, their victory built on two young match-winners in Hamza Shaikh and Alex Green

Shaikh, the 20-year-old former England Under-19s captain who joined Leicestershire from Warwickshire less than a month ago, made 104 from 109 balls, his second hundred in the competition, sharing a 117-run fourth-wicket partnership with Nick Kelly (53) as the Group A winners posted a challenging 303 for 7. Dillon Pennington took 3 for 65 for the Outlaws.

Green, their 19-year-old pace bowler, then took 4 for 40 as the Outlaws were bowled out for 280 in reply. Freddie McCann (64) and Haseeb Hameed (54) gave Notts a chance of contesting next month's final on their own ground for the first time but the innings lacked the big partnership that might have won it for them, with McCann's run-out a key moment.

Asked to bat first, the Foxes lost Rishi Patel to a superb delivery from Brett Hutton and slipped from 49 for 1 to 64 for 3 as skipper Stephen Eskinazi was stumped and Rehan Ahmed caught off a top-edge for a 36-ball 31.

Kelly survived a caught-and-bowled chance to Patterson-White on 10 and the Foxes went 11 overs without a boundary yet he and Shaikh steadily accumulated, adding 117 in 23 overs before the Kiwi left-hander bottom-edged a Pennington slower ball into his stumps.

Shaikh, on loan ahead of a permanent move, accelerated impressively to his hundred, hitting seven fours and going to three figures with his second six, launched over the legside boundary off Olly Stone. He equalled his List A career-best made against Surrey 23 days ago before Patterson-White bowled him.

Hamza Shaikh celebrates his century with Ben Cox • Jan Kruger - ECB/Getty Images

Ben Cox and Ben Green both perished on the leg-side boundary but the last 11 overs added 115 runs, Ian Holland hitting 29 off 16 balls.

The Outlaws' reply began well, openers Ben Martindale and McCann putting on 63 in 11 overs, Martindale picking up seven boundaries before legspinner Ahmed's first ball trapped him leg before for 43.

The wicket sapped the Outlaws' momentum. Only 29 had been added when Scotland international George Munsey was caught at mid-on in the 20th off Alex Green. Yet as McCann, who survived a difficult chance to cover on 37, reached 50 from 70 balls, Notts were nicely placed at 125 for 2 from 25 overs.

Two freakish occurrences followed. Foxes wicketkeeper Cox had to leave the field in a daze after Hameed, aiming towards square leg off Ahmed's bowling, caught him on the head with his bat in his follow through.

Fortunately, he was cleared to return after checks. In his absence, McCann was run out by stand-in keeper Jonny Tattersall in a relay effort involving Eskinazi and bowler Holland after a mix-up with Hameed, who had been caught off a free hit.

Hameed and Jack Haynes departed in consecutive Tom Scriven overs as Outlaws' hopes faded, the former edging behind before Haynes skied to mid-off. When Patterson-White holed out to deep midwicket at 234 for six, Notts needed 70 from 48 balls.