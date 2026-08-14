Bedingham century drives Durham into One-Day Cup semi-final

Durham 349 for 8 (Bedingham 104, Robinson 76) beat Lancashire 187 (Moores 51, Ghafari 4-36) by 162 runs

Durham comfortably defeated Lancashire by 162 runs in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup eliminator at Emirates Old Trafford and will now travel south to play Middlesex in Sunday's semi-final at Radlett.

Led by David Bedingham 's 104 and Ollie Robinson' s 76, the visitors posted a formidable 349 for eight in their 50 overs.

In reply, Lancashire could manage only 187, Joe Moores offering the only substantial resistance with his 42-ball 51, an innings that included four sixes. Leg-spinner Shaq Ghafari finished with four for 36 from 5.1 overs.

Durham's openers began briskly but having reached 56 without loss in the tenth over, the visitors lost Alex Lees, bowled by Arav Shetty for 29, and then Ben McKinney for 35 when the opener hoisted Shetty to deep mid-off where Rocky Flintoff took a steepling catch.

Will Rhodes was the next to go, caught at mid-on for 25 off Jack Blatherwick, but the remaining deliveries in Blatherwick's ten-ball over cost 21 runs and Durham reached the midpoint of their innings on 131 for three.

As if inspired by that over, Robinson and Bedingham put on 149 in 16.1 overs before Robinson was caught by Balderson off Tom Bailey for 76. Ben Stokes hit his second ball for six but perished for 11 when he drove a full toss from Balderson to Marcus Harris at long off.

Bedingham, though, went on to complete his fifth hundred in all formats against Lancashire off 87 balls and some late hitting from Colin Ackermann and Kasey Aldridge lifted the visitors' total to 349, Balderson was easily the pick of Lancashire's attack with two for 45.

The first half of Lancashire's innings was dominated by Durham's accurate attack. Harry Singh was caught at slip off Stokes for 11 in the fourth over and Keaton Jennings clipped Luke Robinson neatly to Lees when he had made only 20.

When Marcus Harris trod on his stump after working Callum Parkinson to square leg the home side were 83 for four but complete humiliation was avoided when Flintoff and Moores put on 59 for the fifth wicket.

Flintoff holed out at long on off Ghafari for 22 but Moores went on to reach his fifty off 38 balls with two fours and four sixes. However, the talented 17-year-old could not prevent Lancashire's innings going into freefall

Shetty was caught at cover off Ghafari for two, Balderson was run out by Ackermann's direct hit for a single and having offered more snapshots of his talent, Moores was bowled by Ghafari for 51.