Kent sneak home to send Joe Denly off with win

Kent 314 for 8 (Bell-Drummond 100) beat Somerset 313 for 9 (Goldsworthy 87, Perera 75, Thomas 60, Milnes 3-53) by two wickets

Joe Denly 's final game as a professional cricketer ended in thrilling style as Kent beat Somerset by two wickets, with eight balls to spare, in a wonderful Metro Bank One-Day Cup game at Canterbury.

Somerset played a full part, by putting on 313 for 9: Lewis Goldsworthy top-scoring with 87, while Savin Perera hit 75 and Joshua Thomas 60. Matt Milnes claimed 3 for 53, while Denly took 2 for 42 from six overs, before scoring 20 in the chase.

Kent were in deep trouble on 230 for 6 when Denly fell: Daniel Bell-Drummond gave them a platform with exactly 100, but with 84 still needed, Ekansh Singh scored an electrifying 40 from 20 and Grant Stewart finished the job with an unbeaten 35.

A crowd of over 3,000 were at the St. Lawrence Ground, with the club reporting a sharp spike in ticket sales after it was announced this would be Denly's final game as a professional on Thursday afternoon.

Kent chose to bowl and removed Archie Vaughan early when Keith Dudgeon had him caught behind for 5, but Somerset responded with three substantial partnerships.

Tom Lammonby looked well set on 42, only to pull Stewart to Singh on the square leg boundary, while Perera eased past 50 before he was caught and bowled off a rank full toss from Denly.

Thomas played and missed thrice before getting his eye in, joining Goldsworthy for a stand of 94 that ended when the latter was caught by Milnes at long-off off Dudgeon. Thereafter, Kent took wickets regularly to at least restrict the visitors to a manageable target.

Jonny Connell went for 5, hitting Matt Parkinson to Ben Dawkins and Milnes got Thomas for 60, caught by Harry Finch long-off, before, in his final ever over, Denly claimed his second wicket when Church hit him to Finch for a golden duck, although James Theedom hit the last ball of the innings for four.

Kent were 64 without loss when Dawkins, who had just hit Goldsworthy for six, offered him a sharp return catch and was out for 30.

Bell-Drummond and Sam Northeast put on 71 for the second wicket, but that latter was controversially out for 18 by the square leg umpire, officially stumped, although replays suggested he never left his crease.

Kent wobbled after Bell-Drummond squeezed a single off Vaughan to reach three figures, only to sky Josh Shaw to Vaughan without adding to his score.

When Finch hit Vaughan to Theedom long-off, it brought Denly to the crease. He was given a guard of honour by the Somerset players and the stage was could hardly have been set any better, with Kent still needing 129 to win.

Chris Benjamin went for 29, caught behind off Theedom, however and Denly followed when he lofted Theedom to Goldsworthy, before leaving the field to a standing ovation.