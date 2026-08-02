Kent sneak home in another tight run chase

Kent 294 for 5 (Finch 88, Northeast 78, Benjamin 55*, Hayes 3-45) beat Nottinghamshire 293 for 9 (Martindale 101, Verreynne 71, Singh 4-40) by five wickets

Kent won another nerve-shredding Metro Bank Cup run chase at Beckenham when they beat Nottinghamshire by five wickets with just four balls remaining.

Notts chose to bat and Freddie McCann was dropped on nought by Singh off Matt Quinn. He had only made 7 from 25 when he drove Quinn to Bell-Drummond, who pulled off a diving catch.

Notts were 41 for 1 at the end of the powerplay and Tayyab Tahir was next to go, caught and bowled off a leading edge by Singh for six. Haseeb Hameed then swiped Matt Parkinson to Ben Dawkins for 23, but Martindale and Verreynne put on 81 for the next wicket.

Both set batters took singles from Jaydn Denly to pass 100 and 50, respectively in the 37th over, but the partnership was broken when Martindale whipped Evison to Northeast midwicket. Finch then took a brilliant one-handed catch after Verreynne slog-swept Parkinson.

Sam Seecharan was caught by Denly for 14 off Singh and Stewart got Byron Hatton-Lowe with a slow one for 3, caught backward point by Northeast. Lyndon James was on 43 when he holed out to Singh, caught brilliantly again by Finch, and with the final ball of the innings Sam Wood fell for a golden duck, caught by Northeast.

The chase wasn't straightforward. Kent lost Ben Dawkins for 8, flicking James to Wood at third man and the in-form Daniel Bell-Drummond flicked Hatton-Lowe to Ahmed for 44.

Finch and Northeast seemed to be cruising, but Hayes broke 115-run stand when brilliantly plucked a violent pull from Northeast one-handed from the air at midwicket.

Farhan Ahmed couldn't reel in an equally tough chance from Benjamin when he was on 13, however, and in the 44th over, Benjamin hit 14 from three balls from Ahmed to reduce the tension.

Kent needed still needed 30 from 34 when Finch pulled Hatton-Lowe to Tahir at midwicket and Singh then fell for 4 off 10, hitting Hayes to James at long-on.