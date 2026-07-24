De Caires outdoes his dad with 75 and six-for in Middlesex romp

Middlesex 284 for 8 (De Caires 75, Geddes 62, Robson 57, Ashutosh 4-54) beat Hampshire 124 (De Caires 6-35) by 160 runs

De Caires, the son of former England captain Michael Atherton, set the tone with a 75 opening the batting, with Sam Robson and Ben Geddes also reaching half-centuries for Middlesex.

He then turned to his offspin to take 6 for 35 to raze the Hampshire middle-order and secure a thumping 160-run victory. They were Middlesex's 11th best List A figures, and comfortably surpassed his father's career-best List A figures of 4 for 42 for the Combined Universities against Somerset in 1989.

Having chosen to bat first, Middlesex looked set for a score north of 300 as the top order all scored good runs but, despite keeping wickets in hand, they failed to capitalise at the death.

De Caires and Nathan Fernandes delicately amassed runs in the face of Kyle Abbott's accurate powerplay bowling, putting on 103 in the first 22 overs.

In part one of his glorious day, De Caires was particularly precise in his shot-making, with a mix of well-judged singles and guileful placement to the boundary behind square on the offside and through midwicket.

He has a history of memorable performances at Utilita Bowl, claiming seven wickets during a Rothesay County Championship match three years ago.

But he and Fernandes fell tamely in quick succession, the former chopping on a loopy, wide Nick Gubbins full toss - which would otherwise have been a candidate for the worst delivery of the day - and the latter, a chip to mid-on.

Their template was replicated, albeit with slightly more impetus, over the following 14 overs by Robson and Geddes. The third-wicket duo put on 105, with Geddes adding a degree of hurry with three sweetly struck leg-side sixes. Both reached half-centuries.

But Hampshire would be rewarded in the last seven overs for their tight bowling, as they took six wickets for 41 runs. Indian Ashutosh Sharma - who had earlier picked up Fernandes - used smart changes of pace to claim 4 for 54, filled with mistimed slogs, to grab his career-best figures.

Ashutosh Sharma took four wickets with his medium pace • Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

"Hopefully I will get more of a bowl in the IPL next season after people watch me over here," Ashutosh said after the game. "I was also trying to come here last year. I was telling some people during the IPL that I wanted to come over here and play in the One-Day Cup. Finally I got a chance this year because they [Hampshire] have an overseas slot."

Ali Orr and Gubbins found a nice early rhythm, in the chase of 285, with a slew of picturesque drives. But once De Caires was handed the ball, the 56-run stand was culled and Hampshire collapsed.

Orr was bowled through the gate before Gubbins advanced and missed. Fletcha Middleton was well caught at cover, Jake Lehmann expertly caught behind by Joe Cracknell and Sharma caught at mid-off. At that point, De Caires had taken five for 14 in 27 balls.

While Ethan Brookes had dismissed Tom Prest in the meantime, De Caires closed the book on a gilded day when Andrew Neal lumped a full toss to mid-off. Only Chad Keegan's six for 33 against Nottinghamshire in 2005 bettered De Caires' haul in the 21st century for Middlesex.