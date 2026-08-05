Lumsden, Abbott run through Glamorgan to keep Hampshire in contention

Hampshire 263 (Lehmann 68, Brown 54, Douthwaite 3-38) beat Glamorgan 173 (Rhys Nicholls 40, Lumsden 4-60, Abbott 3-20) by 90 runs

Teenager Manny Lumsden picked up his best career figures to headline Hampshire 's fast-bowling showcase as they rolled through Glamorgan and kept their slim chances of Metro Bank One-Day Cup qualification alive.

That was backed up by Eddie Jack, 20, and Lumsden, 17, returning from the Hundred with high pace to claim 2 for 31 and 4 for 60.

Having chosen to bat, Hampshire's innings never found a flow on a slow and used pitch, with every attempt to up the run rate resulting in wickets for the visitors.

Openers Ali Orr and Nick Gubbins were dismissed before the end of the seventh over, but a sluggish start bloomed when Toby Albert joined with Lehmann. The duo had put on 126 in the defeat to Durham, and again built the foundations for the rest of the innings with a 78-run stand.

Albert fell four runs short of back-to-back half-centuries when he was stumped, but Lehmann continued the scoring with Brown - putting on 70.

Lehmann, the Australian playing with a British passport, has been dependable for Hampshire this season - with nine fifties, a century and 952 runs to his name across the formats. His 68 here was unspectacular but kept the scoreboard ticking alongside fellow fifty-maker Brown.

But once again the platform set did not result in a flurry of end-of-innings runs, as wickets fell without another substantial partnership. The scalps were shared about but by taking the last two in three balls, Dan Douthwaite picked up the most eye-catching figures of 3 for 38.

Hampshire's 263 looked much better when Abbott left Glamorgan in a puddle at 30 for 3 - with his three wickets separated by seven deliveries. Eddie Byrom and Harry Wallace were too slow to deal with balls directed at their off stump, either side of Zain-ul-Hassan skying an attempted flick into the leg side.

The hosts had young fast bowlers Lumsden and Jack available, having been released from their Hundred teams - Southern Brave and MI London, respectively.

Out of the two of them, Lumsden might have struck first, but Jack made the decisive play - picking up South African overseas Colin Ingram and Alex Horton in the same over. Douthwaite and Callum Nicholls added 51 to give the visitors hope but Ashutosh Sharma found the former plinking to long-on for his 14th wicket of the competition.