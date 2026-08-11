Andersson kills off Hampshire's hopes

Derbyshire 317 for 5 (Andersson 125, Guest 67, Came 62, Prest 4-73) beat Hampshire 309 (Neal 110, Gubbins 71, Lehmann 51, Reece 3-28) by eight runs

Martin Andersson killed off Hampshire's hopes of reaching the Metro Bank One-Day Cup men's competition knockouts with an excellent century in a thrilling match.

Andersson, who is enjoying a stellar 2026, fired off 125 - his fourth hundred of the season across all formats - after century stands with fifty-makers Harry Came and Brooke Guest

Derbyshire Falcons were walking to victory, but Andrew Neal came to the crease at No.8 with 183 runs still required and proceeded to plunder an insane century.

The 26-year-old allrounder fired 10 sixes over the ropes in a 63-ball 110 - his maiden professional century - but was heartbreakingly caught on the boundary edge with nine runs still needed.

Hampshire, winners in 2018 and losing finalists last year as well as in 2023 and 2019, fail to exit the group for just the second time in seven attempts.

Derbyshire were already out, but secured their second-ever win at Utilita Bowl, the only other occasion coming in 2003 in red-ball cricket.

Hampshire needed to win, boost their net run-rate, and hope one of Yorkshire or Durham lost to book a knockout spot.

They chose to bowl first, something that could help them manage the chase and potential NRR permutations.

But Derbyshire weren't going to make life easy, with former Hampshire batter Came putting 115 runs on for the first wicket with Andersson. It was the third time in five matches the pair had begun with a century stand.

Tom Prest stunted the visitors by dismissing Came and Mitchell Wagstaff in quick succession, but Andersson rebuilt again, this time in a 138-run alliance with Guest.

Andersson has had a remarkable year. He's scored two centuries in the Rothesay County Championship, and three fifties on the bounce - with one coming with six wickets - in the Vitality Blast.

That form hasn't abated in the One Day Cup - this was his second century, to go with two other half-centuries. In total he has 1,376 runs in 2026.

The quick pacing of his innings - filled with 10 fours and two sixes - made sure Derbyshire had a platform to go big in the final handful of overs.

They managed to get to 317, just over par on a slow and flat pitch, although Prest picked up two more late-innings wickets to claim a personal best 4 for 73.

The updated permutations at halfway made a chase inside about 40 overs and a Durham loss, seem necessary. But a win was essential - and regular wickets meant that became less and less likely, and the permutations were pointless.

Ali Orr was run out in the third over, Toby Albert edged behind four balls later, but Nick Gubbins and Jake Lehmann reset the innings with 93 together. The pair both struck fifties in an otherwise dismal batting display - other than Neal's heroics.

Anuj Dal pinned Lehmann leg before and then Prest was caught behind in back-to-back overs. Luis Reece then copied the two-over trick when Ben Mayes and Felix Organ were both caught.

Teenage spinner Joe Hawkins put further dents on Hampshire's progression when Gubbins was sensationally caught at midwicket by Ross Whiteley and Dom Kelly was lbw.