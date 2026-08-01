Sibley ton, Burns 89 lay Surrey foundations for victory

Surrey 311 for 5 (Sibley 101, Burns 89) beat Gloucestershire 292 (van Buuren 85, Albert 3-48) by 19 runs

Dom Sibley registered his sixth List-A hundred as Surrey inflicted a 19-run Metro Bank One Day Cup defeat upon Gloucestershire in a day-night contest at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol.

The 30-year-old opener scored 101 from 126 balls and staged a match-winning stand of 143 with Rory Burns , who mustered 89 as the Londoners ran up 311 for 5 after losing the toss. Gloucestershire slipped to 159 for 6 in reply, only for Graeme van Buuren to belatedly make a game of it with a swashbuckling innings of 85 from 79 balls. James Taylor took two wicket and Ralphie Albert three as the home side were dismissed for 292 in 49 overs.

Surrey's top-order realised the importance of steady accumulation on a sluggish pitch of variable bounce, and there were no heroics as Sibley and Adam Thomas expertly rotated the strike in a businesslike second-wicket stand of 88 in 17.5 overs. Looking to cut Daz Ahmed, Thomas edged behind to James Bracey and departed for 41 with the score 106 for 2. Sibley then offered a chance on 46, Ahmed fumbling off his own bowling. It proved a turning point.

Demonstrating deft footwork, the unflappable Sibley went to 50 via 71 deliveries, while Burns scored at better than a run-a-ball from the outset as the third wicket pair raised 50 from 55 balls. Strong off his legs, Burns reached his half century from 48 deliveries and the 100 partnership occupied 93 balls as Surrey's two experienced campaigners gradually applied pressure during the middle overs.

Sibley went to his hundred from 124 balls with nine fours before offering a catch behind off the bowling of Jack Taylor. Burns was 11 short of a maiden List-A ton and had harvested 12 fours and a six when he succumbed to Ollie Price in the next over with the score 255 for 4 in the 45th. Striking the ball cleanly, Josh Blake bludgeoned 36 off 17 deliveries and dominated a stand of 43 for the fifth wicket with Ollie Sykes as the innings concluded with a flourish.

Gloucestershire's reply achieved lift-off in a boundary-laden alliance of 70 in nine overs between openers James Bracey and Cameron Bancroft. Attacking the powerplay, Bracey rushed to 39 off 29 deliveries, while Bancroft scored at a run a ball to put the bowling under pressure.

Having rushed to 39 and struck eight fours, Bracey attempted to hook new Surrey signing Hishaam Khan and top-edged to deep fine leg, sparking a slide which saw the home side lose five wickets for 63 runs in 14 overs. Taylor had Bancroft held at third man in the act of cutting for 33, offspinner Tom Ealham struck in his first over to remove Ollie Price and Miles Hammond and Jack Taylor were bowled by Benji Floros and Thomas respectively as Surrey assumed control.