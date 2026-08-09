James Bracey's hard-hitting hundred leads Gloucestershire win

Gloucestershire 282 for 6 (Bracey 103, Phillips 61*, Price 59, Stone 3-52, Hutton 3-30) beat Nottinghamshire 279 (Hameed 85, Verreynne 85, Rao 4-44) by four wickets

James Bracey scored a hard-hitting hundred to lead Gloucestershire to a four-wicket Metro Bank One Day Cup victory over Nottinghamshire Outlaws at the College Ground, Cheltenham.

The left-hander posted 103 and dominated a second-wicket stand of 153 with Ollie Price , who made 59, while Joe Phillips raised a superb unbeaten 61 as the home side reached a target of 280 with five balls to spare.

Haseeb Hameed and Kyle Verreynne both scored 85 after Notts had lost the toss, but Aman Rao and Marchant de Lange claimed 4-44 and 3-37 respectively as the Outlaws were bowled out for 279 in 48.3 overs.

Ben Martindale and Freddie McCann raised 50 inside 11 overs as the Outlaws made a solid start. But a burst of 3 for 20 put the home side back in business, Price accounting for McCann, and Rao removing Tayyab Tahir and Martindale in a spell of 2-13 in six overs.

Although Notts had to tread carefully at 72 for 3, Test batters Hameed and Verreynne took control, compiling steadily to advance the score to 120 for 3 at halfway. Pulling and driving with authority, Hameed went to a chanceless half-century from 64 balls, while Verreynne's wristy elegance carried him to the same landmark via 48 deliveries, the 100 partnership occupying 18 overs.

Spin accounted for half the overs bowled and Hameed, seeking acceleration, skied to midwicket off the bowling of Ed Middleton, much to the relief of home supporters in a sell-out Festival crowd. When Price had Verreynne caught behind with the score 265 for 5 in the 46th, 300 remained an attainable goal.

De Lange and Rao clearly had different ideas, between them initiating a collapse in which the last six wickets fell in 17 balls for 12 runs as Gloucestershire's bowlers seized back control.

Hutton's accuracy did for Cameron Bancroft, but Bracey and Price safely negotiated the new ball. The more aggressive of the two, Bracey went to 50 from 52 balls, while Price flourished after the introduction of spin. The hundred partnership occupied 101 deliveries as Bracey opened his shoulders to apply pressure, his belligerence forcing a litany of errors in the field.

Playing the supporting role, Price reached a 72-ball 50 moments before Bracey went to three figures, his sixth List-A hundred arriving in 82 balls via his seventeenth four, a straight-driven blow that brought up the 150 partnership.

Gloucestershire appeared to be cruising when Stone produced a dramatic burst of three wickets in seven balls to turn the game on its head. He had Bracey held in the covers, pinned Price lbw and bowled Joseph Eckland without scoring, at which point Gloucestershire were 173 for 4, requiring a further 107 from 20.1 overs.