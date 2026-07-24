Bean's counter secures tight Yorkshire win in Neath

Yorkshire 190 for 8 (Bean 43*) beat Glamorgan 186 (Byrom 68, Cliff 4-29) by two wickets

Yorkshire claimed victory over Glamorgan in a tightly fought Metro Bank One-Day Cup match at the Gnoll, Neath by two wickets.

In a game where scoring was difficult throughout and where the bowlers were on top for most of the day, it was a mature innings of 43 not out from Fin Bean that took Yorkshire home.

The star of Glamorgan's innings was Eddie Byrom , who made 68, but no-one else managed to occupy the crease in the same way. They creeped to 187 all out and for much of the Yorkshire chase that looked like it might be enough.

In the end, the difference between the sides was that there were contributions throughout the Yorkshire innings where Glamorgan had more batters who did not get going.

Wickets fell throughout the Glamorgan innings with six batters dismissed for single-figure scores. It seemed hard to get in and stay in on this surface which was a marked contrast from when this same pitch was used on Wednesday in the match against Sussex.

In that game, there were two hundreds and almost 600 runs; on Friday, only Byrom reached a half-century and he struggled to look truly fluent throughout.

The pick of the Yorkshire bowlers was Ben Cliff who picked up 4 for 29 as he bowled with real pace throughout. He did particularly well when he pitched the ball up and challenged the batters' stumps, making it very hard for them to score.

Byrom held things together for Glamorgan and when he fell for 68 he had more than half of the runs his side had made with the score at 117 for 6. Things could well have fallen apart with Byrom's dismissal but it brought together Timm van der Gugten and Alex Horton who put on 47 for the seventh wicket, the joint-highest stand of the match.

Some edged boundaries from Romano Franco took Glamorgan to 187 all out in 47 overs.

Fin Bean forces the ball through the offside • Getty Images

From the start of the Yorkshire innings, van der Gugten was a consistent threat. Adam Lyth and Will Luxton got the visitors off to a decent start reaching 36 without loss. But the Dutchman removed both openers to start a wobble in the Yorkshire innings that never really stopped throughout the chase.

As with the Glamorgan innings, wickets fell throughout the Yorkshire batting effort and it was not until the seventh wicket that there was a partnership that started to settle their nerves. Bean and Dom Bess came together when the score was on 107 for 6 and had added 44 when Bess hammered a drive to Jamie McIlroy at mid-on off the bowling of Andy Gorvin.