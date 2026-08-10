Andy Gorvin clinches thriller for Glamorgan

Glamorgan 281 for 8 (Nicholls 70, Hope-Bell 58, van der Gugten 45, Gorvin25*) beat Worcestershire 278 for 9 (Libby 105, Cullen 77, Zain 4-58) by two wickets

Andy Gorvin produced a moment of redemption as Glamorgan completed an extraordinary two-wicket victory over Worcestershire Rapids from the final ball of a thrilling Metro Bank One-Day Cup encounter at Sophia Gardens.

Three days after Glamorgan fell three runs short against Essex, the Glamorgan skipper again found himself in the thick of the action, this time edging Ben Gibbon to deep third to seal victory after more heroics from Timm van der Gugten (45 from 29) had dragged the hosts from 225 for 7 to within touching distance of their victory target of 279.

Worcestershire captain Jake Libby had once again been the anchor for the Rapids, recording his fourth century in as many games as the visitors overcame a difficult start to post 278 for 9, a total that appeared out of Glamorgan's reach until the late drama unfolded.

Having slipped to 46 for 3, Jack Hope-Bell (58) and Callum Nicholls (70) had given the home side a platform from which to build during the run chase, but with 54 needed off the final five overs, another narrow defeat looked on the cards until van der Gugten and Gorvin's late intervention.

Earlier, having won the toss and elected to bat, Worcestershire were reduced to 26 for 3 following a superb opening spell from Glamorgan medium-pacer Zain ul-Hassan (4 for 58), who removed the visitors' top three inside the first ten overs.

But fresh from three consecutive hundreds, Libby again proved the architect of his side's recovery, producing another masterclass in low-risk batting. Support initially came from Kashif Ali (40), before Henry Cullen added a career-best 77 alongside his skipper, the pair adding 153 runs for the fifth wicket.

Although few chances were created, the Rapids never managed to get away from Glamorgan, whose control was epitomised by a 12-over period between the 24th and 36th overs in which no boundaries were conceded. Their discipline was eventually rewarded when Libby, looking to increase the tempo after reaching three figures, holed out to Van der Gugten at mid-on off 19-year-old seamer Tom Edwards for 105 from 114 balls. The dismissal sparked a collapse of 5 for 29 as the innings closed on 278 for 9.

Glamorgan's reply was stuttering at 46 for 3, but youngsters Hope-Bell and Nicholls batted with great maturity during their fourth-wicket stand of 118 before Hope-Bell fell for a classy 58, caught and bowled by Brett D'Oliveira. Nicholls followed soon after for 70, and when Dan Douthwaite fell at 225 for 7, Glamorgan's hopes looked all but extinguished.