Glamorgan's Welsh youngsters hit statement tons to down Sussex

Glamorgan 295 for 8 (Hope-Bell 123, Horton 122, Hudson-Prentice 5-62) beat Sussex 283 for 8 (Carson 81, Hudson-Prentice 63, Price 55, Douthwaite 4-54) by 12 runs

Nineteen-year-old Hope-Bell, on professional debut, and 22-year-old Horton, with a previous best of 44 not out, recovered from 54 for 5 to give Glamorgan a 12-run win with a 240-run record-breaking stand.

With 11 playing missing to the Hundred between the two sides, four debuts were handed out including to Ollie Kirtley , son of former England and Sussex bowler James

Jack Hope-Bell drives during his century • Getty Images

It was Hudson-Prentice, the Sharks' most senior bowler, who did the early damage with two wickets leaving the young debutants to wait their turn. Callum Nicholls' sprightly start to his Glamorgan career ended on 13, edging behind after getting off the mark with a cover drive and pulling a four in front of square.

The pitch got better as the innings went on. Once Hope-Bell had reached 30, he showed the rewards that could be reaped by sticking around. He found gaps with back-foot punches and leg-glances through midwicket. Horton spent the first 70 balls of his innings scoring at a sub-50 strike rate.

Horton was dropped by Dom Goodman on 63 at long-off and Glamorgan accelerated at the death, adding 106 in the final 10 overs of the innings. Hope-Bell reached a 102-ball hundred, while Horton's took 110 deliveries. Both Welsh batters have previously represented England's Under-19s.

Alex Horton pulls through midwicket • Getty Images

Timm van der Gugten took the momentum from the end of Glamorgan's innings into their bowling display, as Charlie Tear edged to second slip for 6. George Thomas was able to occupy the crease but struggled to score, with Tom Price was much more fluid in his new role at No. 3 for his first List A half-century.

Hudson-Prentice and Carson, coming together at 106 for 5, kept the run chase alive with an important partnership. The pair took young spinner Romano Franco for two sixes each to force Glamorgan into bowling changes, but he returned to remove Hudson-Prentice.