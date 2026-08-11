Bess, Coad join forces to secure home quarter-final

Yorkshire 155 for 3 (Bennison 60, Wharton 51*) beat Essex 151 (Critchley 45*, Coad 3-22, Bess 3-32) by seven wickets

Yorkshire claimed a convincing but not entirely straightforward seven-wicket win over Essex on a bowler-friendly Chelmsford pitch to secure second spot in Group B and a home quarter-final at York on Friday.

Yorkshire, who won for the sixth time in eight matches, then slipped to 15 for 2 in their chase. But they were steered home largely by a second first-team fifty for England Under-19 Will Bennison , who top-scored with a first-team best 60 off 59 balls.

Yorkshire, who won with more than 18 overs to spare, faced a few hours' wait to find out their quarter-final opponents.

The White Rose asserted their authority pretty quickly, with Essex slipping to 99 for 5 in the 26th over. After in-form opener Noah Thain miscued a pull at George Hill's seam to midwicket, spin prospered.

Bess struck with the first ball of each of his first two overs - Luc Benkenstein bowled, Tom Westley caught behind - before Jafer Chohan bowled Grant Roloefsen, beating the advancing batter down leg with a delivery which turned sharply.

Adam Lyth's part-time off-spin also had Simon Harmer stumped. Like Bess, he struck in his first over.

Bess struck again before three wickets in two overs for Coad realistically ended any hopes of an Essex revival at 129 for 9 in the 35th.

Zaman Akhter, Mackenzie Jones and Mitch Killeen were all caught behind by the impressive Bean, two of them one-handed diving to his right.

George Hill finished things off by bowling Charlie Bennett after some brief resistance, with Critchley, who pulled a couple of sixes, left short of a half-century.

Bean became only the fifth man in Yorkshire history to claim five dismissals behind the stumps in a List A innings. Six is the record held by Harry Duke.

Wickets continued to fall at the start of Yorkshire's chase, with Scotland seamer Mackenzie Jones trapping Will Luxton lbw and getting Adam Lyth caught at cover.

It was clear batting was tricky, but Bennison and third-wicket partner James Wharton calmly took the sting out of the situation by sharing 85.

Bennison twice pulled Bennett's seam for six over the short boundary pavilion side, the latter to reach his fifty off 49 balls. By that time, Yorkshire were back on track at 84 for 2 in the 16th over.

It was interesting Essex didn't introduce the off-spin of South African overseas Harmer until the 18th over, by which time the game was all but gone.