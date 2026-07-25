Lees leads the way as Durham power to second straight win

Durham 352 for 5 (Lees 132, Stokes 73*, Clark 63) beat Sussex 280 (Tear 118) by 72 runs

A magnificent century from Alex Lees helped Durham continue their winning start in the Metro Bank One Day Cup as they beat Sussex Sharks by 72 runs.

Durham's innings was anchored by Lees who displayed a mix of patience and brutal hitting in his 132, and he was well supported by Graham Clark and Ben Stokes who both made enterprising half-centuries in a total of 352 for five.

Sussex's chase was headlined by an excellent century from Charlie Tear , but it wasn't enough for the visitors as a Will Rhodes five-wicket haul restricted Sussex to 280 all out, 72 runs short of Durham's total.

Durham elected to bat first at the toss and their innings got off to a solid start through Clark and Lees in the powerplay. The Durham pair continued to pick up runs and Clark picked up his 10th List A fifty.

Sussex then found a much-needed breakthrough, as Clark chipped a Jack Carson delivery straight to mid-off. However, Lees remained at the crease and he passed fifty.

England Test opener Emilio Gay joined Lees at the crease and looked to be positive, while Lees continued to score boundaries.

Gay was then caught behind off the bowling of Carson and that brought Stokes to the crease. Lees then picked up his eighth Durham List A century, which is a new club record, but he had to depart for 132 as the opener launched a Nantes Oosthuizen ball straight to long-off.

Stokes then continued Lees' work as he hammered one down the ground for six, and the former England captain passed fifty for the second consecutive match.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice then got Colin Ackermann caught and bowled, and Ollie Robinson soon followed at the hands of Freddie Price, but Stokes finished unbeaten on 73 as Durham set Sussex 353 to win.

The visitors' chase got off to a good start, with Tear and George Thomas making the most of some loose Durham bowling in the powerplay to find the boundary regularly.

The opening pair's partnership passed 100, but Durham were convinced they had Tear after he chipped a Kasey Aldridge delivery in the direction of Gay at midwicket, but the Durham fielder didn't catch it cleanly.

However, Rhodes dismissed Thomas in the next over, as the opener chipped one to the fielder at cover, and Durham got their second soon after as Shafiqullah Ghafari got Tom Price lbw.

Tear was joined by Danial Ibrahim and they were reined in during the middle overs by the Durham bowlers. Tear then got his second List A century, but Ibrahim fell at the hands of Aldridge as Durham reeled Sussex in once again.

Tear then lost another partner as Aldridge removed Jack Leaning. Rhodes then popped up with the vital wicket of Tear and Minto removed Hudson-Prentice as Durham closed in on victory.