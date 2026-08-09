Gay sits out as precaution as Durham boost knockout hopes

Durham 229 for 5 (Ackermann 80*) beat Essex 209 (Thain 76, Minto 3-45) by 20 runs

Durham significantly boosted their chances of reaching the knockout stages of the Metro Bank One-Day Cup as they defeated Essex by 20 runs at Darlington.

England Test opener Emilio Gay missed the match as a precaution after he retired hurt with a shoulder injury in Durham's defeat to Middlesex on Friday, though appears likely to recover in time to face Pakistan on August 19 following a scan on Saturday.

Colin Ackermann made 80 not out and Ben Stokes 43 off 27 in Durham's 229 for 5 in a rain-shortened, 38-over game. Kasey Aldridge's bowlers then defended that score despite Noah Thain making 76, in the course of which the opener passed 500 runs in this year's 50-over competition. James Minto finished with three for 45.

Durham will be well-placed to qualify if they can beat Worcestershire at New Road on Tuesday, though defeat ends Essex's chances of making further progress in the Metro Bank Cup.

Morning rain delayed play until 12.45 but the 2,000-strong, sell-out crowd could not complain about the entertainment on offer in the first hour of the game.

Alex Lees was caught at second slip for nought off the third ball of the innings when he edged Jamie Porter to Matt Critchley and Durham were soon 30 for 3 in the seventh over. Ollie Robinson was caught by Critchley off Charlie Bennett for 3 and Will Rhodes was bowled by Porter for 13.

Stokes then hit five fours and two thunderous straight sixes in a memorable 27-ball 43 before he was caught behind by Simon Fernandes off Simon Harmer's third ball of the innings, a decision with which Stokes plainly disagreed.

Stokes made 43 off 27 balls • PA Images via Getty Images

That wicket left Durham 87 for 4 in the 13th over but David Bedingham made 38 before he was leg-before to Mackenzie Jones and the remainder of the innings was dominated by Ackermann and Aldridge, who put on an unbroken 103 in 16 overs. Aldridge finished unbeaten on 35, and Porter with 2 for 42 from eight overs.

Essex's pursuit of 230 began poorly when they lost Luc Benkenstein, caught at cover off Duanne Olivier for 9 in the fifth over. But by the time, Tom Westley was bowled by Will Rhodes for 17, Thain was unbeaten on 47 and batting confidently.

Rhodes took his second wicket when he had Matt Critchley leg-before for 4 and the former Warwickshire skipper then caught Grant Roelofsen at mid-on off Aldridge for 8.

That left Essex 110 for 4 in the 22nd over and they lost the crucial wicket of Thain two overs later when the opener looked to complete a second run but was beaten by Shafiqullah Ghafari's throw to the bowler's end from midwicket.

Harmer and Fernandes put on 47 in eight overs before Harmer was leg before to Ghafari for 32 and at the end of that over, Essex needed 62 off six overs. The calculation was reduced to 50 runs off four.