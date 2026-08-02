Wayne Madsen marks landmark Derbyshire appearance with century

Derbyshire 325 for 7 (Madsen 104, Crocombe 3-44) Sussex 137 (Leaning 25, Morley 5-28) by 188 runs

Wayne Madsen marked another career milestone with a century as Derbyshire Falcons thrashed Sussex Sharks by 188 runs in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup Group B match at the OurCoop County Ground.

On his 100th List A game for Derbyshire, the 42-year-old scored an unbeaten 104 off 96 balls to take the hosts to 325 for 7 with Ross Whiteley plundering 33 from 18.

Henry Crocombe took 3 for 44 and 18 year-old pace bowler Freddie Price impressed with his best one-day figures of 2 for 47 but Sussex fell well short with the bat.

Spinner Jack Morley ripped through them, claiming his List A best figures of 5 for 28 as the Sharks subsided tamely to 137 in under 32 overs.

The Falcons had got off to a flyer, passing 50 in the sixth over before Crocombe restored some order by having Martin Andersson caught behind for 39 from 24 balls.

A superb leaping catch by George Thomas at point removed Caleb Jewell and Harry Came's innings was ended by a smart piece of work from Charlie Tear.

Came had dispatched Jack Carson for the first six in the 21st over but in the next, he stepped out of his crease and was stumped.

The Sharks had exerted a measure of control with the Falcons 146 for 3 after 25 overs but Madsen and Matthew Montgomery raised the tempo by adding 82 off 87 balls.

Ollie Robinson broke the stand when Montgomery skied a pull to deep midwicket but Madsen showed his experience, combining improvisation with astute placement.

After Brooke Guest drove to cover, Whiteley launched into Troy Henry's spin, hitting him for four sixes and a four with 30 coming from the 45th over.

Whiteley missed a big swing at Crocombe who had Anuj Dal caught off a leading edge but Madsen completed his seventh List A hundred for Derbyshire in the final over.

A depleted Sharks team faced a testing target and they started badly, losing Thomas lbw to Nick Potts in the second over.

Potts struck again in the 10th over when Tear drove to cover and two wickets in Morley's first over left the Sharks floundering.

Joe Johnson fell to a good running catch by Potts at deep midwicket before Dan Ibrahim pulled low to mid on, 48 for 4.

Morley claimed another when Jack Carson pulled to midwicket and he celebrated a fourth when Robinson missed a sweep.