Guest appearance leads Derbyshire to first win

Derbyshire 315 for 5 (Guest 108, Jewell 84, Douthwaite 3-66) beat Glamorgan 271 (Horton 81, Zain 61, Potts 4-39) by 44 runs

Brooke Guest 's maiden List A hundred set Derbyshire up for a 44-run victory over Glamorgan in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup match at Repton School.

The wicketkeeper scored an unbeaten 108 off 82 balls and Caleb Jewell made 84 to take the Falcons to 315 for 5, with Dan Douthwaite taking 3 for 66.

Alex Horton with 81 off 57 balls gave Glamorgan hope after Zain Ul-Hassan made 61 but they came up short on 271 with Nick Potts taking 4 for 39, his best List A figures.

It was Derbyshire's first victory in Group B but Glamorgan have now lost their last four one-day games.

Douthwaite struck twice in his opening spell after Glamorgan put the Falcons in on a ground that staged a high-scoring List A match last season.

Martin Andersson was beaten by late movement before skipper Harry Came missed a drive to reduce Derbyshire to 58 for 2 in the 10th over.

The Falcons batting was strengthened by the inclusion of Jewell, playing his first Metro Bank Cup game of the summer, and he placed the ball well on a fast outfield.

Wayne Madsen played positively until he miscued a pull at 17-year-old Tom Edwards but Guest joined Jewell to put Glamorgan under pressure. Guest pulled Andy Gorvin for the first six of the innings in the 32nd over and added two more off Edwards on his way to a 43-ball 50.

Jewell looked on course for a repeat of his century at Repton last year until he chipped Ul-Hassan to cover which ended a stand of 115 in 18 overs, but Guest moved to his milestone hundred off 79 balls and signed off in style by pulling the last ball of the innings for his fifth six.

Glamorgan's chase started well with Ul-Hassan pulling Rory Haydon for six but it stalled when Ben Aitchison took two wickets in his fourth over. Eddie Byrom was caught at point and Callum Nicholls was pinned lbw by the next ball to leave Glamorgan 36 for 2.

Ul-Hassan completed a run-a-ball 50 to get his team back on track but Will Smale tried to scoop Anuj Dal and was bowled to make the score 95 for 3. Glamorgan needed him to bat deep but in the 23rd over, he swept Jack Morley into the hands of Madsen at square leg.

Aitchison took an excellent diving catch running in from long on to remove Henry Hurle but Jack Hope-Bell and Horton kept Glamorgan interested with a stand of 65.