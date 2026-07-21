Stokes' matchwinning hundred steals the thunder on Hundred's opening night

Durham 257 for 5 (Stokes 108*, Rhodes 45, Aitchison 3-31) beat Derbyshire 256 for 9 (Andersson 112, Robinson 3-44) by five wickets

A remarkable century from former England captain Ben Stokes took Durham to a dramatic five-wicket Metro Bank One-Day Cup win over Derbyshire Falcons at the OurCoop County Ground.

In his first match since retiring from international cricket, Stokes scored an unbeaten 108 from 123 balls, despite limping with a leg problem for much of his innings2, to take Durham to their 257 target.

Stokes also bowled nine overs, conceding only 38 runs, with Martin Andersson scoring 112 out of Derbyshire's 256 for 9.

Durham slipped to 24 for 2 but Stokes was superb in guiding the visitors to 257 for 5 with five balls to spare.

The Stokes factor was reflected in a crowd of 1,300, several hundred up on what Derbyshire would expect for a weekday One-Day Cup match at Derby.

The 35-year-old was warmly applauded when he came on to bowl after eight overs, by which time Derbyshire had lost Harry Came to a full-length ball from Luke Robinson.

Stokes almost struck with his first ball which Andersson nearly edged behind and his opening spell demanded respect with only 13 coming from five overs.

The pitch was not the easiest to score quickly on, but Derbyshire built steadily with Andersson driving Kasey Aldridge for six on his way to a 58-ball 50.

The stand with Guest was worth 112 from 143 balls before Guest drove a low return catch to George Drissell in the 28th over.

Stokes came back but was twice driven down the ground by Andersson in a second spell of three overs which cost 19

Wayne Madsen put on 55 with Andersso,n before he missed a big swing at Robinson which saw the hosts implode.

Three wickets fell for six runs with Ross Whiteley caught at deep square before Anuj Dal chipped Robinson to short midwicket to reduce the Falcons to 187 for 5.

Derbyshire's hopes of a late surge vanished when they lost three wickets in the 46th over, including Andersson, and it was left to Ben Aitchison, who hit only the second six of the innings, to get the score past 250.

Aitchison then turned the pressure on Durham, removing both Graham Clark and Alex Lees to leave the visitors on 24 for 2 after nine overs.

That brought in Stokes who began watchfully, facing 28 balls before he hit his first four which was a testament to Derbyshire's bowling.

Rhodes and Stokes had to earn all of their 74-run stand which ended when Rhodes played across Jack Morley in the 26th over.

Stokes lofted Dal for six but, after edging Nick Potts for four to reach 50, he collapsed and needed treatment on his left leg.

Although restricted, he drove Shoaib Bashir for two sixes but Aitchison bowled Colin Ackermann and Ollie Robinson was caught behind to keep the outcome in the balance.