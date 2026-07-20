West Indies desperate for batting improvement with series gone

Big picture: West Indies look for batting improvement

West Indies started the series well, with a win in Providence, but have since slipped to three consecutive defeats, as New Zealand took an unassailable 3-1 lead after their one-wicket win in Bridgetown on Sunday.

They are currently 10th in the ICC men's ODI team rankings and are now all-but certain to have to go through the qualifier for the 2027 World Cup . They needed every win possible at the start of this series and remain adrift of Bangladesh in the rankings ahead of what is set to be a September cut-off which, given the various fixtures that remain until then, gives them very little prospect of the gap closing.

However, they will also want a markedly improved performance with the bat, having failed to bat out their 50 overs in all their three defeats in this series.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be flying high on confidence having overturned a 1-0 deficit in the series to win three on the trot. Making it four in four will make them feel pretty happy with where they are in the format in which they have to play a World Cup next year.

Cricket West Indies will also use the occasion to formally honour fast bowler Kemar Roach for taking 300 Test wickets , a feat he achieved during the series win against Sri Lanka last month.

Form guide

West Indies: LLLWL (Last five completed ODIs, most recent first)

New Zealand: WWWLL

In the spotlight

West Indies' talismanic captain Shai Hope began the series with an unbeaten 87 that helped them win the series opener, but has recorded three single-digit scores in the matches since - all of which they ended up losing. With an average just north of 50, Hope is the rock in West Indies' batting lineup, which can otherwise be rather mercurial. Hope will want to finish the series strong by coming back to form and arrest West Indies' batting woes.

Mark Chapman made a crucial 80 in New Zealand's last game after a string of low scores, and will want to build on that to strengthen his claim for a permanent spot in New Zealand's ODI XI. He strikes at over 100, and has six fifty-plus scores - including a century - in his last 12 ODI innings, and will want to add to that number.

Team news

With Sherfane Rutherford having managed just a high-score of 22 not out in the series, West Indies may be tempted to give Shimron Hetmyer a go in the middle order. He was part of their squad for their last ODI series, against Sri Lanka, and has been a part of their squad for the final three ODIs against New Zealand, but hasn't got a game, and with the series already decided, it might be the time for West Indies to allow Hetmyer a shot in the format for the first time since June, 2025.

West Indies XI (probable): 1 Ackeem Auguste, 2 Justin Greaves, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Shai Hope (capt, wk), 5 Amir Jangoo, 6 Sherfane Rutherford/Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Matthew Forde, 8 Gudakesh Motie, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Jayden Seales, 11 Vitel Lawes

New Zealand have the series in the bag, and could give a game to one of Ben Lister and Kristian Clarke. Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out of the final match with a hip injury. He will head home a few days early.

New Zealand XI (probable): 1 Henry Nicholls, 2 Will Young, 3 Nick Kelly, 4 Mark Chapman, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Michael Bracewell, 7 Mitchell Santner (capt), 8 Nathan Smith, 9 Jacob Duffy, 10 Matthew Fisher/Ben Lister/Kristian Clarke, 11 Jayden Lennox

New Zealand did well to bounce back from their defeat in the series opener • AFP/Getty Images

Pitch and conditions

Traditionally, Kensington Oval has been a fast bowler's paradise, but in the last game, it was the spinners who shared ten wickets between them, five of them coming from Gudakesh Motie who almost bowled West Indies to victory in a close game. The weather is expected to stay clear.

Stats and trivia