Chapman, Santner star in low-scoring thriller as NZ take series

New Zealand 189 for 9 (Chapman 80, Santner 34*, Motie 5-47) beat West Indies 188 (Jangoo 51, Motie 41, Fisher 3-40, Santner 2-36) by one wicket



As the sporting world had its collective gaze on the football World Cup final in New Jersey, the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown was draped in remembrance of Sir Garry Sobers as New Zealand and West Indies played out a low-scoring thriller.

After being in the contest for much of their bowling innings, West Indies eventually paid the price for not having enough runs to defend on a two-paced surface, as the visitors clinched a thriller by one wicket to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

The man who got them over the line was Mitchell Santner , their captain, who marshalled the lower order to make a steely unbeaten 34 not out. His batting partner, Jayden Lennox also played no small part. Having been player of the match for the last two games for his bowling exploits, the No. 11 blunted 10 deliveries during his unbeaten nine-run stand with Santner to help seal the win.

With three runs needed, West Indies had the opportunity to deliver the knockout blow when Jayden Seales foxed Santner with a superb slower-delivery. Early into a check drive, Santner only managed to lob it over extra cover. Ackeen Auguste - running back from inside the ring - and Justin Greaves - coming in from the sweeper cover boundary - collided and put down the chance.

In the following over, bowled by left-arm wrist spinner Vitel Lawes, there was some more drama. A close appeal for lbw off Santner was turned down; replays confirmed he was struck marginally outside the off-stump. Off the next ball, the first of the 45th, with the field in to save the single, Santner's miscued lofted hit off Seales over cover sealed victory.

The other big contributor to the New Zealand win was Mark Chapman , one of two half-centurions from the match. His 82-ball 80 injected momentum through the middle phase of the New Zealand innings. Chapman walked in to bat at 6 for 2 in the third over of his team's chase of 189, and cruised through two handy partnerships with Will Young and Tom Latham. But their dismissals left New Zealand in choppy waters at 77 for 4.

Mitchell Santner had Ackeem Auguste lbw via DRS • AFP/Getty Images

This was the inflexion point, where Chapman decided he'd had enough. And he flicked the switch to suddenly go from sedate to counter-attacking. West Indies could've dismissed him on 22, but for Motie putting down a tough chance at midwicket.

Soon after, he brought out the flat-batted pulls and some ferocious sweeps - all part of his tactic to put pressure right back on the bowlers. He put on 65 in quick time with Michael Bracewell to change the complexion of the run chase that had bordered on the nervy until then.

It needed a sensational effort from Sherfane Rutherford at the deep backward square leg boundary to send back Chapman, at which point the needle slightly turned. West Indies conceded just seven runs in the next 22 balls following Chapman's dismissal to tighten the screws when a rain break took the players off for a little over 30 minutes.

When they returned, West Indies had Bracewell first ball to Gudakesh Motie, leaving New Zealand 149 for 6. With 40 still to get, this was now anybody's game. By then, Motie was particularly proving to be menacing with his robotic left-arm quick deliveries that turned viciously as he ran through the lower order, having Jacob Duffy and Matthew Fisher clean bowled to take a five-for.

Despite wickets tumbling, Santner looked unflappable. With 18 needed, he muscled a slog sweep for six off Motie. He would go on to hit every single run scored off the bat from there on to complete a sensational performance, that also included 2 for 36 off his 10 overs.

Earlier in the morning, West Indies had hoped to dedicate a series-levelling win to Sobers, and Shai Hope, their captain, had impressed upon them the need to show pluck over flamboyance. What unravelled quickly wouldn't have pleased him, including the yorker from Fisher that flattened his off-stump to give him his first ODI wicket. This left the hosts at 58 for 3.