West Indies and New Zealand embrace cricket's simple problems

Big picture - 2-0 or 1-1?

England have to find a new Test coach and captain. India had to make the player of the T20 World Cup step down in order to bring in the player of the IPL. Australia are venturing into the unknown by taking their franchise league private, and international. Cricket is supposed to be a simple game but it isn't in any of these countries. So, right at this time, how fortunate are West Indies and New Zealand that the problems facing them are pushing a 1-0 advantage and recovering from a 0-1 deficit.

How fortunate are West Indies to have the steady hand of Shai Hope leading them, whose consistency as a run-scorer simplifies their batting plans in almost any format but especially this one. ODI cricket has witnessed five men who have scored 5000 runs at an average of 50 or more and a strike rate of 80 or more. Hope is one of them

How fortunate are New Zealand to see the back of Ross Taylor in 2022 and Kane Williamson in 2026 and still keep winning. Daryl Mitchell , who top-scored for them on their recent Test tour of England and also on Saturday in the Caribbean, is a huge reason why this team has sustained its levels despite the retirements of two of their all-time greats. Two-hundred-and-ten players have made at least 2500 runs in ODI cricket. Only two have averaged better than Mitchell's 58.61.

West Indies and New Zealand tend to be pushed to the margins; their calendar a lot more bereft, talent pool a lot more finite, and coffers a lot more modest when compared to the Big Three. But for right now, they only need to figure out how to beat each other, out there on the field in Providence and then later in Bridgetown.

Form guide

West Indies: WLLLL (last five completed matches, most recent first)

New Zealand: LLLWW

Mark Chapman has lately got room to showcase his talents • Associated Press

In the spotlight: Auguste and Chapman

Ackeem Auguste was chosen to captain West Indies at the 2022 U-19 World Cup, but an injury in the middle of the tournament allowed him to participate in only two of their six matches. There were high hopes for him. In October 2025, one month after making his senior team debut, he hit a match-winning T20I half-century on spin-friendly pitches in Bangladesh. Roston Chase said the sky is the limit for him. But since then, Auguste has made scores of 2, 7, 24, 8 and 1 in T20Is, and 22, 17 and 38 in ODIs. Young players need time to show what they can do. West Indies will do well to give it to him.

Mark Chapman made his ODI debut in November 2015. And yet, Monday will only be his 34th match. He began his career with Hong Kong but the aim was always to represent New Zealand. Just that when he jumped ship, there wasn't always a spot on offer. Lately, with the side often dealing with a situation where one of their star players is off on the T20 circuit, there is room to showcase his talents. This time, he is the one who has stepped off the franchise track to play for the Black Caps, with Rachin Ravindra replacing him at Washington Freedom.

Team news: Greaves out injured

West Indies have lost Justin Greaves to a back injury. Shimron Hetmyer, having completed his work for Seattle Orcas in the USA, has been called in to replace him in their squad for the second and third ODIs. He last played an ODI in June 2025.

West Indies (probable): 1 John Campbell, 2 Ackeem Auguste, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Shai Hope (capt, wk), 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Amir Jangoo, 7 Gudakesh Motie, 8 Khary Pierre, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Shamar Joseph, 11 Vitel Lawes

New Zealand are coping with their first-choice openers being unavailable, and have trusted Henry Nicholls' form and Will Young's ability to adapt to guide them through this series. In the near future, though, Finn Allen and Ravindra could take over those roles at the top of the order. Kristian Clarke could get a look in if Nathan Smith needs a break after a Player-of-the-Series performance in England.

New Zealand (probable): 1 Henry Nicholls, 2 Will Young, 3 Mark Chapman, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Michael Bracewell, 7 Mitchell Santner (capt), 8 Nathan Smith, 9 Jacob Duffy, 10 Matthew Fisher, 11 Jayden Lennox

Since the year 2000, West Indies have beaten New Zealand in a bilateral ODI series twice - including in 2012 • DigicelCricket.com

Pitch and conditions: A little rain on the radar

Conditions in Guyana support the slow bowlers, to the extent that West Indies felt comfortable deploying Vitel Lawes , who, until then, hadn't played a professional game of cricket in his entire life. He came away with 3 for 54 in 10 overs. The spinners bowled 55 of the 98.4 overs in the first ODI and picked up eight of the 13 wickets to fall. Weather wise, there is threat of rain in the morning.

Stats and trivia: A lopsided head-to-head