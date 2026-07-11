West Indies desperate for ODI upswing with World Cup qualification on the line

Big picture - West Indies desperate for ranking points

West Indies are in danger of missing out on automatic qualification for a second successive ODI World Cup. After failing to reach the 2023 tournament, they currently sit 10th in the ICC ODI rankings - just outside the direct qualification spots for 2027 - making every remaining ODI a high-stakes affair. The 1000-plus rating points separating them from ninth-placed Bangladesh means West Indies are almost destined to take part in another global qualifier.

Their urgency to change this situation was evident during last month's rain-affected series against Sri Lanka. West Indies went into it hoping to climb the rankings but came away with just one completed game, which they lost, leaving their qualification hopes no better off. Head coach Daren Sammy has since described the five-match series against New Zealand as a string of "must-win scenarios", while also hoping to use it to identify players who can add an X-factor in the 50-overs format. Teenaged spinner Vitel Lawes is one such player, with home conditions offering an ideal stage for his international introduction.

New Zealand's priorities are different. With their World Cup qualification virtually secure, their focus is on refining their squad in the lead-up to that tournament. They have won seven of their 10 ODI series since the 2023 World Cup, although they lost 2-1 in Bangladesh in their last ODI outing. A depleted pace attack - owing to workload management for their Test pack and injuries to some others - means Jacob Duffy will lead an inexperienced seam unit featuring Nathan Smith, Kristian Clarke, the uncapped Matthew Fisher and Ben Lister.

For West Indies, it's about staying in the World Cup race; for New Zealand, it's about fine-tuning the road to it. It could be a cracking five-match shootout, but for that, they'll also want the weather to hold up its end of the bargain.

Form guide

West Indies LLLLL (Last five completed ODIs; most recent first)

New Zealand LLWWW

In the spotlight - Lawes and Fisher

Vitel Lawes, the 19-year-old left-arm wristspinner, took ten wickets at 22.70 in this year's Under-19 World Cup. He has impressed selectors so much that not only has he been drafted into the ODI squad but former West Indies spinner Nikita Miller has also been added to the support staff just to ease the youngster's introduction. Can he leapfrog the struggling Gudakesh Motie to become West Indies' first-choice spinner in the ODI team? , the 19-year-old left-arm wristspinner, took ten wickets at 22.70 in this year's Under-19 World Cup. He has impressed selectors so much that not only has he been drafted into the ODI squad but former West Indies spinner Nikita Miller has also been added to the support staff just to ease the youngster's introduction. Can he leapfrog the struggling Gudakesh Motie to become West Indies' first-choice spinner in the ODI team?

Matthew Fisher hit 150kph on his T20I debut in April and is now on the verge of making his ODI debut. While his pace is searing, Fisher has also spent some time this year in Chennai in India to work on variations. Inspired by autobiographies of fast bowlers Mitchell Johnson and Simon Jones, Fisher has looked to work on the mental side of the game when battling through injuries. He's now ready to unleash himself, and make a case for being a regular in the ODI side. New Zealand quickhit 150kph on his T20I debut in April and is now on the verge of making his ODI debut. While his pace is searing, Fisher has also spent some time this year in Chennai in India to work on variations. Inspired by autobiographies of fast bowlers Mitchell Johnson and Simon Jones, Fisher has looked to work on the mental side of the game when battling through injuries. He's now ready to unleash himself, and make a case for being a regular in the ODI side.

Khary Pierre has been added to West Indies' squad following an injury to Roston Chase • AFP/Getty Images

Pitch and conditions

The pitches at Guyana's Providence Stadium have historically had a strong bias towards spinners, offering sharp turn and low bounce. The surface was relaid ahead of the Men's 2024 T20 World Cup, but has maintained the same characteristics. In the last set of ODIs played at this venue - way back in July 2022 between West Indies and Bangladesh - the team batting first could post scores of only 149 for 9 (in 41 overs), 108 all out and 178 all out.

There's rain forecast on the morning of the game, but the weather could brighten up by afternoon, which is when the game gets underway.

Team news - Pierre replaces injured Chase

West Indies have added Khary Pierre to the squad after Roston Chase suffered a finger laceration during the second Test against Sri Lanka. Shimron Hetmyer will not be available for the first few games, owing to his commitments in the USA's MLC. Shamar Springer has withdrawn from the series after his mother's death, and Keemo Paul has replaced him in the squad.

West Indies (probable): 1 John Campbell, 2 Justin Greaves, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Shai Hope (capt & wk), 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Amir Jangoo, 7 Matthew Forde, 8 Gudakesh Motie, 9 Vitel Lawes/Khary Pierre, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Shamar Joseph/Jayden Seales.

Regular white-ball captain Mitchell Santner is back in New Zealand's squad, along with Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell and Duffy. Ben Sears is ruled out with an injury, with Lister named as a late replacement.

New Zealand (probable): 1 Henry Nicholls, 2 Nick Kelly, 3 Will Young, 4 Tom Latham (wk), 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Dean Foxcroft, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Jacob Duffy, 10 Nathan Smith/Matt Fisher, 11 Jayden Lennox/Kristian Clarke.

Stats and trivia