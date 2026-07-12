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RESULT
27th Match (D/N), Dallas, July 11, 2026, Major League Cricket
Texas Super Kings FlagTexas Super Kings

#6

165
Washington Freedom FlagWashington Freedom

#3

(19.4/20 ov, T:166) 166/7

Washington won by 3 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)

ben-dwarshuis
Player Of The Match
Ben Dwarshuis
, WSF
38* (16) & 1/32
ben-dwarshuis
Cricinfo's MVP
Ben Dwarshuis
, WSF
87.96 ptsImpact List
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Dwarshuis powers Freedom to crucial win, TSK crash to fourth straight defeat

Freedom joined three other teams on 10 points, moving to fourth place while TSK remained rooted to the bottom

Cricinfo staff
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 3:26 AM
Ben Dwarshuis blasted 38 off 16 balls, Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, MLC 2026, Dallas, July 11, 2026

Ben Dwarshuis blasted 38 off 16 balls  •  Sportzpics

Washington Freedom 166 for 7 (Smith 46, Dwarshuis 38*, Hosein 2-26) beat Texas Super Kings 165 (Du Plessis 61, Mukkamalla 47, Owen 2-19) by three wickets
Ben Dwarshuis put on an all-round show to guide Washington Freedom to a crucial victory against Texas Super Kings in Dallas. The win lifted Washington to fourth place in the MLC 2026, joining three other teams - San Franciso Unicorns, Los Angeles Knight Riders and MI New York - on 10 points, while TSK remained rooted to the bottom with six points after a fourth successive defeat.
Asked to bat, TSK were given a strong platform by Faf du Plessis (61 off 41) and Saiteja Mukkamalla (47 off 29), who added 93 for the first wicket. But once the partnership was broken, Freedom's bowlers triggered a collapse, with Mitchell Owen, Nikhil Chaudhary and Rachin Ravindra claiming two wickets each as TSK lost their last seven wickets for just 35 runs to finish on 165. Dwarshuis chipped in with 1 for 32.
The chase was built around Steven Smith's 46 off 29 balls and Ravindra's brisk 24, but regular wickets left Freedom needing 59 from the final five overs. Dwarshuis, at No. 8, then turned the game with a blistering knock of 38 not out off 16 balls, striking three sixes and two fours, and he and Marco Jansen sealed the chase with two balls remaining.
The defeat was a major blow to TSK's playoff hopes in a must-win contest.
Ben DwarshuisFaf du PlessisSteven SmithWashington FreedomTexas Super KingsTexas vs WashingtonMajor League Cricket

Win Probability
WSF 100%
TSKWSF
100%50%100%TSK InningsWSF Innings

Over 20 • WSF 166/7

Washington won by 3 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
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