Tromp, Munro power LAKR into second, set up playoff date with Unicorns

Los Angeles Knight Riders 172 for 4 (Munro 62, Tromp 58*, Viljoen 2-42) beat Texas Super Kings 171 for 9 (Ranjane 51, Holder 3-33) by six wickets

Tromp ensured there would be no late drama. He counterattacked immediately, striking seven fours and two sixes in his unbeaten fifty. Tromp's innings capped a clinical chase as LAKR carried winning momentum into the playoffs.